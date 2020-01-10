Sarah Langa: I’m breaking cycles, I’m building a better me

Sarah Langa is shaking off the negative vibes and breaking cycles to build a better version of herself.

And it looks as if Sarah 2020 is off to a great start. She is in a different state of mind and enjoying being pampered.

The model shared on Twitter how having a different outlook on life will help her become a new person with a different perspective.

“Being spoilt AF, I’m so damn loved! All my dreams have come true. My mind is healthy, my body is responsive, I’m breaking cycles, I’m building a better me.”