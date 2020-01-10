TshisaLIVE

Tributes pour in for former 'Backstage' actor Sibusiso Radebe

10 January 2020 - 12:55 By Masego Seemela
Actor Sibusiso Radebe died on Thursday.
Tributes are pouring in for seasoned actor and child star Sibusiso Radebe, who died at age 37.

The news of Sibusiso's passing was confirmed to TshisaLIVE by the star's manager, Wesley Mark Gainer, on Friday morning.  

The star, best known for his roles on Backstage, Home Affairs and Gaz'lam, was diagnosed with cancer in late 2018 and spent much of last year undergoing chemotherapy.

His death came as a shock to many, and Wesley said those close to the star were heartbroken by his death.

Taking to social media, former child star Thobi Mkhwanazi shared a throwback picture of her with Sibusiso when they were younger, and said she was heartbroken to have lost two friends in two months.  

“To have lost both Crazy Lu and Sbu, my former X-Attitude colleagues, both in a space of two months, is absolutely heartbreak, to say the least. You may be gone but never forgotten. Heaven has gained another angel.”

Using the hashtag #RIPSibusisoRadebe, fans flooded social media with their tributes to the star.

