Vatiswa Ndara has a solution to ‘lily white’ Oscars: Tyler Perry, start your own awards

Veteran actress Vatiswa Ndara has urged global movie and TV mogul Tyler Perry to start his own awards show.

The call comes after allegations that major international award shows like the Baftas, Oscars and Golden Globes were “lily white”.

Vatiswa said the opportunity was there for Tyler to start his own thing, and even suggested he call it “The Tylers”.

“You've come this far, you might as well go all the way,” she told Tyler in a Tweet this week.