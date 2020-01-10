WATCH | Fans shooketh over Kim K’s MASSIVE kitchen

You get big kitchens, and then you get what is inside Kim Kardashian-West's house, a kitchen so big you could fit a whole house in it.

After a pic of Kim next to an open fridge saw the star jokingly teased by some for having an “empty fridge”, Sis decided to give her Instagram followers a tour of her kitchen this week.

“Okay so, since the inside of my fridge is so baffling and I saw all these news reports, I'm going to give you guys a tour of my fridge,” the star told followers on Instagram Stories on Thursday.

The tour was filled with surprises, including a frozen yoghurt machine and walk-in fridge.

The Wests also produce their own products from a family farm they have started.

And did you know that each of the children like different milk? Levels, mchana!