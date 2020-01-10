TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Fans shooketh over Kim K’s MASSIVE kitchen

10 January 2020 - 11:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Kim Kardashian gave fans a glimpse inside her kitchen.
You get big kitchens, and then you get what is inside Kim Kardashian-West's house, a kitchen so big you could fit a whole house in it.

After a pic of Kim next to an open fridge saw the star jokingly teased by some for having an “empty fridge”,  Sis decided to give her Instagram followers a tour of her kitchen this week.

“Okay so, since the inside of my fridge is so baffling and I saw all these news reports, I'm going to give you guys a tour of my fridge,” the star told followers on Instagram Stories on Thursday.

The tour was filled with surprises, including a frozen yoghurt machine and walk-in fridge.

The Wests also produce their own products from a family farm they have started.

And did you know that each of the children like different milk? Levels, mchana!

Her kitchen is bigger than our dreams for 2020.

Soon both Kim and her kitchen were trending on SA Twitter, with many weighing in on Kim's flex.

Actress Zenande Mfenyana said she was “not quite okay” after seeing Kim’s huge fridge, while Mihlali Ndamase was shocked and said she could not wait to be Kim K rich.

Here are some of our favourite reactions:

