WATCH | Fans shooketh over Kim K’s MASSIVE kitchen
You get big kitchens, and then you get what is inside Kim Kardashian-West's house, a kitchen so big you could fit a whole house in it.
After a pic of Kim next to an open fridge saw the star jokingly teased by some for having an “empty fridge”, Sis decided to give her Instagram followers a tour of her kitchen this week.
“Okay so, since the inside of my fridge is so baffling and I saw all these news reports, I'm going to give you guys a tour of my fridge,” the star told followers on Instagram Stories on Thursday.
The tour was filled with surprises, including a frozen yoghurt machine and walk-in fridge.
The Wests also produce their own products from a family farm they have started.
And did you know that each of the children like different milk? Levels, mchana!
My IG stories has a more in depth tour 🌽🍏🦞🍒🍋🥑🥦🧀🧇🍣🥥 pic.twitter.com/VvYWou01QS— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 9, 2020
didn’t know i needed to see a tour of kim kardashian’s WALK IN fridge pic.twitter.com/RAbq2J87dm— erica ☾ (@ericaraamirez) January 9, 2020
Her kitchen is bigger than our dreams for 2020.
Soon both Kim and her kitchen were trending on SA Twitter, with many weighing in on Kim's flex.
Actress Zenande Mfenyana said she was “not quite okay” after seeing Kim’s huge fridge, while Mihlali Ndamase was shocked and said she could not wait to be Kim K rich.
Here are some of our favourite reactions:
I’m not quite ok after seeing Kim’s walk-in fridge...😒— Zenande Mfenyana (@Zenande_Mcfen) January 9, 2020
Kim has 2 million fridges, 100 million pantries and a kitchen that looks like a restaurants kitchen. I jus____ 😭— Mihlali Ndamase (@mihlalii_n) January 9, 2020
4 things I LOVE about Kim K’s pantry/kitchen:— Syaza (@SyazaRahizad) January 10, 2020
1. Her walk in fridge full of organic veges/food
2. Her box-less and plastic-less pantry only glass jars
3. FROZEN YOGURT MACHINE? YASS
4. The kitchen itself equipt with a huge sterilizer & stove pic.twitter.com/08AoowOD97
me seeing that kim k has 7 refrigerators, 2 kitchens, 5 pantries and a 200 square foot room for her sprinkles and froyo ... but at least she’s saving the turtles from plastic straws! pic.twitter.com/l6KAXOmVhQ— ruth 🌵 (@xoruthhhh) January 9, 2020
Kim K has a kitchen they cook in and one they don’t. pic.twitter.com/ujhTcxDceU— briana. 🌹 (@Bri_Mija) January 9, 2020
#FolkloreThursday me telling my grandkids in 2050 about Kim K’s two kitchens and ‘one was just for show and the other to actually cook in’.— 𝕲𝖗𝖆𝖈𝖊 (@Glitterratti1) January 9, 2020
My future grandbaby: pic.twitter.com/t9jw4wgFrn
I was not emotionally prepared to see Kim K’s kitchen and pantry today. What is this life? pic.twitter.com/n9zJJDEir5— Jessica Taylor (@mrsjptaylor) January 9, 2020
the most important thing I learned today is that Kim k has an INDUSTRIAL RESTAURANT GRADE KITCHEN IN HER HOME!!!! this is in addition to the regular kitchen, obvi pic.twitter.com/vcMHJzqejv— cccqueen (@alyssa___lynn) January 9, 2020
Come kim k, how would you be having a whole supermarket in your kitchen 😩😩😩😩 must you remind me that I’m poor 😭😭😭😭? pic.twitter.com/WwZlC0lsVB— OLUWADOLARZ (@oluwadolarz) January 9, 2020