WATCH | Trevor Noah on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: 'You need a job'

SA-born comedian Trevor Noah has poked fun at the decision that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are stepping back from their royal roles.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made the announcement on Thursday, citing that they plan to work towards becoming “financially independent” and “have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution”.

The couple said they would be dividing their time between the UK and North America.

Reacting to the news on The Daily Show, Trevor jokingly said the decision was somewhat Meghan's idea.

“This is what happens when you bring the first black woman into the Royal Family,” Trevor joked.

“She looked at Harry and was like, ‘You need a job! You a grown a** man, you can’t still be living in your momma’s house, Harry.'”