WATCH | Trevor Noah on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: 'You need a job'

10 January 2020 - 09:40 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Trevor Noah is the latest to react to the news from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
SA-born comedian Trevor Noah has poked fun at the decision that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are stepping back from their royal roles.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made the announcement on Thursday, citing that they plan to work towards becoming “financially independent” and “have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution”.

The couple said they would be dividing their time between the UK and North America.

Reacting to the news on The Daily Show, Trevor jokingly said the decision was somewhat Meghan's idea.

“This is what happens when you bring the first black woman into the Royal Family,” Trevor joked.

“She looked at Harry and was like, ‘You need a job! You a grown a** man, you can’t still be living in your momma’s house, Harry.'”

Trevor also poked fun at the fact that no matter what job Prince Harry will take on in the future, his title as royalty will always shadow him.

“What’s funny is that, no matter what job Prince Harry gets, you realise that he’s still gonna be Prince Harry.

“Can you imagine being his boss when he screws up? What do you call him in and say? ‘Prince Harry, get in here, your majesty. You blew the Henderson account, my lord, clean out your desk and may God save the Queen.’”

The Daily Show also issued a “job ad” just after the announcement, saying that it was seeking two new employees with good skills who can make any “castles/manors available for work parties”.

