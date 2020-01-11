Fans excited that Minnie Dlamini got her body back

Fans are super stoked that their fave, Minnie Dlamini Jones, has made a comeback and got her bomb body back.

Although she might still be going through a tough time since losing her brother in September last year, Minnie has a lot to celebrate which is getting back in shape.

Minnie shared a thirst trap snap on Instagram that proved that she really still got it even after being in the industry for ten years.

“2020 I turn 30! I Celebrate ten years in the entertainment industry and I got my body back.”