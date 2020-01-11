TshisaLIVE

Fans excited that Minnie Dlamini got her body back

11 January 2020 - 10:00 By Masego Seemela
Minnie Dlamini Jones has something to smile about.
Minnie Dlamini Jones has something to smile about.
Image: Instagram/Minnie Dlamini

Fans are super stoked that their fave, Minnie Dlamini Jones, has made a comeback and got her bomb body back.

Although she might still be going through a tough time since losing her brother in September last year, Minnie has a lot to celebrate which is getting back in shape.

Minnie shared a thirst trap snap on Instagram that proved that she really still got it even after being in the industry for ten years.

“2020 I turn 30! I Celebrate ten years in the entertainment industry and I got my body back.” 

Although having a rough time coming to terms with his brother's death, Minnie reassured herself that she was never alone as he was with her in spirit.

“I have a tendency of looking down, but then I remember your playground was in the clouds ... the only direction to look is up.”

She shared a video the time she sent at the beach showing off her new fit body which got tongues wagging about how timeless she's always been.

The body bonanza! Eight snaps of bootys, legs and abs #Curvegoals

It's a body feast, wrapped up just for you!
Lifestyle
5 days ago

The 10 best and worst-dressed celebs of 2019

Fabulous and disastrous looks from the likes of Bonang, Somizi and more
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

Here are the celebs who dominated 2019

These celebs are doing a lot for Mzansi.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Nonhle Jali apologises for 'dissing' Andile in viral video TshisaLIVE
  2. Former 'Backstage' actor Sibusiso Radebe has died TshisaLIVE
  3. Mthokozisi Ndaba's gatvol: I can’t hang out with these 'location mediocre ... TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES | Twitter outraged by 'Mnakwethu' polygamist TshisaLIVE
  5. Terry Pheto slams ama2000's ‘crusty and s**t' viral video TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Satanic’ artist says there's more coming - and it might be more controversial
Refugees camp in CT tourist hotspot: How did we get here?
X