Fans excited that Minnie Dlamini got her body back
Fans are super stoked that their fave, Minnie Dlamini Jones, has made a comeback and got her bomb body back.
Although she might still be going through a tough time since losing her brother in September last year, Minnie has a lot to celebrate which is getting back in shape.
Minnie shared a thirst trap snap on Instagram that proved that she really still got it even after being in the industry for ten years.
“2020 I turn 30! I Celebrate ten years in the entertainment industry and I got my body back.”
Although having a rough time coming to terms with his brother's death, Minnie reassured herself that she was never alone as he was with her in spirit.
“I have a tendency of looking down, but then I remember your playground was in the clouds ... the only direction to look is up.”
She shared a video the time she sent at the beach showing off her new fit body which got tongues wagging about how timeless she's always been.
Happy New Year Mrs.Jones may 2020 be a great year to all of us 🇿🇦❤👈🏾— tuks Senga..❤️🇿🇦⚽️ (@molemo_ayanda) January 1, 2020
Mara Mrs Jones ke a o rata thle😍😍 Happy 2020 to you too🎉🎉🎊🎊🎊🎇🎇🎇— Nonhlanhla Radebe (@Prudewise) January 2, 2020