Here's a view of New York from Zozibini Tunzi

11 January 2020 - 08:00 By Masego Seemela
Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi is living the American dream.
Image: Supplied/ Miss SA

Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi is living it large and ready to take on the new year.

Zozibini, who according to social media had the best year last year, is enjoying some downtime at her luxury apartment in New York.

Known for engaging and keeping her followers in the loop regarding her life, Zozibini shared that her apartment was her favourite spot and she was ready to get the ball rolling after enjoying some peace and quiet.

“My favourite spot. I can see a bit of Central Park from here. I’ve had the most peaceful time this holiday, centring myself, preparing for the year ahead.

“Now that that’s almost over I am ready to grab the bull by the horns, ready to hit the ground running. Everything about this year is going to be magical! Are you ready for your 2020?”

