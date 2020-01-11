TshisaLIVE

WATCH | DJ Zinhle gushes over Dineo Ranaka's Umlilo performance

11 January 2020 - 14:00 By Nonhlanhla Msibi
Dineo Ranaka celebrated DJ Zinhle by playing her song of the year umlilo
Dineo Ranaka celebrated DJ Zinhle by playing her song of the year umlilo
Image: Instagram/Dineo Ranaka

DJ Zinhle has gushed over Dineo Ranaka after the star celebrated Zinhle by playing her Song of the Year Umlilo and getting everybody on their feet.

Dineo played the song at a recent concert the energy was out of this world. There was real umlilo in the house.

DJ Zinhle was impressed and shared a video of the performance. She also wrote a sweet message with great pride and excitement to Dineo, explaining how it was a perfect description of how Umlilo makes her and a lot of people feel.

Dineo responded to DJ Zinhle's praise by sharing just how much the song means to Mzansi.

"Sis, like I said to you in Cape Town, thank you for umthandazo of the year!! God knows most if not all of us needed that prayer it awakens umphefmula ongadalelwanga ukufa." Dineo wrote.

It's so good to see women celebrating, loving and supporting each other. 

This is evidence that 2020 is going to be a great year.

Dineo Ranaka in spicy twar over former Eskom boss Matshela Koko

'Regardless of his flaws, he is fit for the job. Fight not the man. Fight the game'
TshisaLIVE
4 weeks ago

WATCH | Manaka Ranaka dancing with her parents will make your day!

The Ranakas never fail to entertain.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Dineo Ranaka: I don’t have to prove myself to anyone

The star is making a name for herself and will headline the Cheers Festival next weekend
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Dineo Ranaka on overcoming self-doubt and mistakes

Life is like a DJ set, sometimes you make mistakes.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Nonhle Jali apologises for 'dissing' Andile in viral video TshisaLIVE
  2. Former 'Backstage' actor Sibusiso Radebe has died TshisaLIVE
  3. Mthokozisi Ndaba's gatvol: I can’t hang out with these 'location mediocre ... TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES | Twitter outraged by 'Mnakwethu' polygamist TshisaLIVE
  5. Terry Pheto slams ama2000's ‘crusty and s**t' viral video TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Satanic’ artist says there's more coming - and it might be more controversial
Refugees camp in CT tourist hotspot: How did we get here?
X