AKA is living that K Pop life in South Korea - and it’s a jump!

12 January 2020 - 11:59 By Masego Seemela
AKA is having the time of his life in Korea.
AKA is having the time of his life in Korea.
Image: AKA/Twitter

AKA is living it up all the way in Seoul, South Korea, and creating memorable moments.

The rapper was enjoying some downtime in the country after all the hectic gigging he did during the festive season.

Fans felt that if all failed, Supa Mega wouldn't be bad at being a travel blogger judging from his Instagram Stories and snaps from his trip.

They really captured the vibe in Korea.

AKA shared snaps where he considered himself and his mates the Seoul boys, as they rolled in with that Korean swag.

From night time living to tasting the Korean cuisine, the rapper seems to be having the time of his life.

View this post on Instagram

서울 BOYZ 🇰🇷

A post shared by AKA (@akaworldwide) on

View this post on Instagram

🥶 조합 커뮤니케이션 🇰🇷

A post shared by AKA (@akaworldwide) on

View this post on Instagram

Curly Fries 🍟 곱슬 튀김 🇰🇷

A post shared by AKA (@akaworldwide) on

View this post on Instagram

SCORPION 🦂 WINS 완벽한 승리 🇰🇷

A post shared by AKA (@akaworldwide) on

