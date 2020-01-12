Cassper Nyovest thanks fans for supporting his creativity

Rapper Cassper Nyovest is grateful to his fans for loving and supporting him through all he does in his career.

Cassper shared his gratitude on Twitter, saying how his fans continued to ride with him even when he changes his music to whatever genre he chooses.

He said with his fans allowing him to explore more musically, he had plans to continue to be a versatile rapper.

“I would like to publicly thank my fans or supporters for allowing to just create whatever I feel like making cause I wouldn't have survived being a one-dimensional rapper who just raps on certain types of beats. I have explored so much and I am still going to explore some more.”