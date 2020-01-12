Cassper Nyovest thanks fans for supporting his creativity

TshisaLIVE

12 January 2020 - 14:00 By Masego Seemela
Cassper Nyovest thanked his fans for supporting everything he creates.
Image: Twitter/Cassper Nyovest

Rapper Cassper Nyovest is grateful to his fans for loving and supporting him through all  he does in his career.

Cassper shared his gratitude on Twitter, saying how his fans continued to ride with him even when he changes his music to whatever genre he chooses.

He said with his fans allowing him to explore more musically, he had plans to continue to be a versatile rapper.

“I would like to publicly thank my fans or supporters for allowing to just create whatever I feel like making cause I wouldn't have survived being a one-dimensional rapper who just raps on certain types of beats. I have explored so much and I am still going to explore some more.”

The Baby Girl hitmaker continued to be showered with love from tweeps who felt blessed to witness him live out his dream.

Replying to a tweep, Cassper shared that he didn't know what was next for him but had plans to make music again when his studio was complete.

“Wow. I've never got a message like this. Thank you Sbhosh. Well, I don't really know what's next but I know I am eager for my studio to be completed so I can lock in and start making music again. I feel like I am going to come up with something special that's going to slap hard.”

