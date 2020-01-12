WATCH | Demi-Leigh lifts the lid on her engagement a year after Tim got down on one knee

Former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters has reflected on the day her soon-to-be husband Tim Tebow proposed to her last year.

As the date of their wedding day draws near, Demi-Leigh decided to share with her followers the day she said 'yes' to marrying the man of her dreams.

In the video, Tim professes his undying love to Demi-Leigh and then gets down on one knee as their families watch from afar at a separate venue.

Having no clue that her family was watching and listening to Tim's proposal, Demi-Leigh said 'yes' to her man, giving him a kiss as she helped him up on his feet.

Their families then rush out of the venue where they've been waiting to congratulate them.

Taken by how precious of a moment that was, Demi-Leigh shared the throwback video.

“One year ago today I said yes to forever with you, Tim Tebow. It was the most magical day. The most thoughtful thing anyone has ever done for me. Certainly the biggest surprise. I knew it was you since date one. I can’t wait to be your wife ... soon.”