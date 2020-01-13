TshisaLIVE

Actor Sibusiso Radebe and his family were hopeful about the future

13 January 2020 - 19:00 By Masego Seemela
Actor Sibusiso Radebe died on Thursday.
Image: Sibusiso Radebe's Facebook.

Seasoned actor Sibusiso Radebe's family were hopeful he would beat cancer, but tragedy struck last week. 

The star died on Thursday after being admitted to Johannesburg's Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital with a cold on Wednesday. 

Sibusiso's cousin, Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu, told TshisaLIVE that at the time of his death, the star's mom was by his side.  

Nomagugu said Sibu was diagnosed with cancer towards the end of 2018. At the beginning of 2019 he started treatment and towards the end of last year they thought he was in remission. “He even issued a statement about his struggle and his journey, and how he had conquered cancer. So we all thought he had made it and was in remission.”

She said Sibu was doing well and spent Christmas with the entire family. “He told us how he had plans for the new year and that he wanted to continue with his studies abroad. He had high hopes about his future.”

His close friend, TV personality Zola Hashatsi, said: “When he was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 I thought, 'it's Sibu he will survive it', and when he started chemotherapy in 2019 it seemed painful, but I believed that he would make it, seeing that Sibu had fought many things in his life. I really thought he was gonna make it. My heart is in pain.” 

Zola said Sibu's passing was a great loss to the industry. “He was a true thespian. He did not try to be something or be someone that he was not, from being a child star on Kideo, X-Attitude to going to Backstage and dancing on world stages. Whether it was a play, pantomime or musical, he left a mark.”

Reminiscing about their time together, Zola said he last spoke to the star at Christmas. “I was telling him to heal and return, as the industry still needs his talent and work ethic, because we are only left with divas, untalented celebrities with a huge social media following and no talent at all.”

