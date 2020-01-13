Actor Sibusiso Radebe and his family were hopeful about the future

Seasoned actor Sibusiso Radebe's family were hopeful he would beat cancer, but tragedy struck last week.

The star died on Thursday after being admitted to Johannesburg's Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital with a cold on Wednesday.

Sibusiso's cousin, Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu, told TshisaLIVE that at the time of his death, the star's mom was by his side.

Nomagugu said Sibu was diagnosed with cancer towards the end of 2018. At the beginning of 2019 he started treatment and towards the end of last year they thought he was in remission. “He even issued a statement about his struggle and his journey, and how he had conquered cancer. So we all thought he had made it and was in remission.”

She said Sibu was doing well and spent Christmas with the entire family. “He told us how he had plans for the new year and that he wanted to continue with his studies abroad. He had high hopes about his future.”