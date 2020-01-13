DJ Zinhle's not entertaining gossip as Mzansi melts down over break-up rumours
While the internet went through a meltdown over rumours of a split from her bae, AKA, DJ Zinhle reiterated how rumours don't bother her any more.
Zinhle made it onto the trends list at the weekend after City Press reported that the musician and baby daddy AKA had broken up.
According to the publication, the rapper allegedly ended his relationship with Zinhle on the eve of her birthday last year because “there were too many people involved in their relationship”.
When contacted by TshisaLIVE, AKA’s manager, Phumza Nohashe, said: “I don't comment on his personal life. Ask me about his professional life and I can comment on that. So at this point I won’t be giving comment.”
Zinhle seemed unfazed by the storm that was erupting. She posted snaps of her new look and said she was having a blast on holiday with her bestie, Pearl Thusi.
👩❤️💋👩👯♂️ Moms. Business women. Friends. Sisters. 🙏🏽 @DJZinhle ❤️🇲🇺 pic.twitter.com/800FbGOxIy— #QueenSono (@PearlThusi) January 12, 2020
She also shared a thread by Ayanda Thabethe on not listening to rumours.
“When I think about how much rumours don’t bother me at all any more, I can’t help but think of the time wasted worried about what people would say about me all those years ago. Time wasted. Lessons learnt.”
In a deleted tweet, Zinhle retweeted Ayanda’s saying “stop reading my mind”.
Ayanda then said people who spread rumours are wasting their time.
Referring to my earlier tweet :— AYANDA THABETHE (@ayandathabethe_) January 12, 2020
“Referring to my earlier tweet: When last has a rumor a) paid your bill b) went to sleep with you at night c) changed your circumstances Most importantly are the ones spreading them at a better position then you? See why you shouldn’t waste your time?"