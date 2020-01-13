DJ Zinhle's not entertaining gossip as Mzansi melts down over break-up rumours

While the internet went through a meltdown over rumours of a split from her bae, AKA, DJ Zinhle reiterated how rumours don't bother her any more.

Zinhle made it onto the trends list at the weekend after City Press reported that the musician and baby daddy AKA had broken up.

According to the publication, the rapper allegedly ended his relationship with Zinhle on the eve of her birthday last year because “there were too many people involved in their relationship”.

When contacted by TshisaLIVE, AKA’s manager, Phumza Nohashe, said: “I don't comment on his personal life. Ask me about his professional life and I can comment on that. So at this point I won’t be giving comment.”

Zinhle seemed unfazed by the storm that was erupting. She posted snaps of her new look and said she was having a blast on holiday with her bestie, Pearl Thusi.