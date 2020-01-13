Inside Thickleeyonce & Ntsiki Mazwai’s spicy exchange over weaves
It’s 2020 and Ntsiki Mazwai is still frequently making her way to the trends list for her anti-weave stance.
This time her fire was ignited by a now deleted tweet from Thickleeyonce, who "highlighted" Ntsiki’s love for the weave versus natural hair topic.
The popular photographer and plus-size model seemed to jokingly liken Ntsiki with a meme that shows women intensely staring at a computer.
This after Ntsiki tweeted a screenshot of her Google image search that shows white women and their hair.
"Weaves are an imitation of white hair..... Ayijiji because you're not ready," read the screengrab caption.
Weaves are an imitation of white hair..... Ayijiji because you're not ready pic.twitter.com/OK3lsdkxrh— MissMazwai (@ntsikimazwai) January 12, 2020
While most tweeps sided with Ntsiki, some questioned why the poet won’t let other black women wear weaves without shaming them.
Meanwhile, Thickleeyonce’s tweet was seen as “cyber-bullying” by Ntsiki, who went on to point out that the same plus-size model loves to accuse people of bullying her.
"Then she is gonna cry that she is being bullied and has depression akere?" Ntsiki tweeted.
Then she is gonna cry that she is being bullied and has depression akere? https://t.co/NY48Y20Mhw— MissMazwai (@ntsikimazwai) January 12, 2020
Check Ntsiki's argument below...
You've probably heard it before but she used different words in case we didn't understand her the first 100 times.
I'm about enhancement without imitation nana.... Clearly lots of you simply can't hear me..... Give it time https://t.co/3E9DSn8m0H— MissMazwai (@ntsikimazwai) January 13, 2020
They can't produce a white example of a white woman with my hairstyle and yet they are still fighting that I look white 😂😂😂😂yesterday I could produce what they were imitating— MissMazwai (@ntsikimazwai) January 13, 2020
As per Twitter-normal, the debate went on for hours until it ended up with Ntsiki at the centre.
People questioned her personal aesthetic and the fact that she has used "appearance enhancers" such as make-up.
Unpack to me how I look western in that pic..... Maybe im missing something. Yesterday I gave you evidence and pics of white women and asked you to do the same with me...... I'm still waiting but here you are trying to sound smart and it's not coming thru https://t.co/GDtGcsEjaO— MissMazwai (@ntsikimazwai) January 13, 2020
Weave suppresses brain activity akere? Get well soon MA https://t.co/jHD5dAsfyl— MissMazwai (@ntsikimazwai) January 13, 2020