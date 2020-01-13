Inside Thickleeyonce & Ntsiki Mazwai’s spicy exchange over weaves

It’s 2020 and Ntsiki Mazwai is still frequently making her way to the trends list for her anti-weave stance.

This time her fire was ignited by a now deleted tweet from Thickleeyonce, who "highlighted" Ntsiki’s love for the weave versus natural hair topic.

The popular photographer and plus-size model seemed to jokingly liken Ntsiki with a meme that shows women intensely staring at a computer.

This after Ntsiki tweeted a screenshot of her Google image search that shows white women and their hair.

"Weaves are an imitation of white hair..... Ayijiji because you're not ready," read the screengrab caption.