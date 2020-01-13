Prince Kaybee wins first award outside SA

Forget Pitbull. Prince Kaybee is the new Mr Worldwide after scooping his first music award outside Mzansi this week.

The DJ was on cloud nine after walking away with the Best Collaboration award at the 2020 Soundcity MVP Awards in Nigeria over the weekend.

It was especially lekker for Kaybee because it was his first ever award outside Mzansi.

He took to Twitter to share the good news and a clip of him being announced the winner.

Prince Kaybee also gave a shout out to those he worked with on the track.