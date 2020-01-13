TshisaLIVE

Prince Kaybee wins first award outside SA

13 January 2020 - 11:13 By Kyle Zeeman
Prince Kaybee won big in Nigeria.
Image: Prince Kaybee/ Instagram

Forget Pitbull. Prince Kaybee is the new Mr Worldwide after scooping his first music award outside Mzansi this week.

The DJ was on cloud nine after walking away with the Best Collaboration award at the 2020 Soundcity MVP Awards in Nigeria over the weekend.

It was especially lekker for Kaybee because it was his first ever award outside Mzansi.

He took to Twitter to share the good news and a clip of him being announced the winner.

Prince Kaybee also gave a shout out to those he worked with on the track.

Prince Kaybee has won the hearts of Mzansi over the last year, with his track Fetch Your Life getting the thumbs up from Supreme Court of Appeal judge Mahube Molemela last year.

Kaybee shared a video on Twitter of the judge giving him a shout out about how powerful the lyrics were, and suggesting that young people should listen to it

In the video the judge said: “In your way, go out there and celebrate this achievement with your families in a special way. And as you celebrate and  play the song Fetch Your Life by Kaybee, please listen to the lyrics and please watch the video.

“I watched it and I was inspired. We have very capable young people from all walks of life, from all industries, from all sectors ... there's hope for this country, ladies and gentlemen, let's make it happen. Thank you.”

TshisaLIVE
