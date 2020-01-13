Rami Chuene laughs off marriage rumours
Guys! Rami Chuene is not getting married, at least not now.
A snap of Rami wearing a “bride-to-be” sash caused a bit of s'phithiphithi on the internet at the weekend, as her fans flooded her TL with congratulatory messages, thinking the actress was a bride-to-be.
Her fans were already calling their tailors to design outfits and getting ready for Rami's big day, but it turns out they celebrated too soon.
Some took a minute to look at the picture and quickly realised that Rami's bestie, Renate, and other people in the actress's close circle would have made an appearance if she was the bride.
Rami confirmed one of her follower's observations.
Wena you’re on the money. Where was Renate, Thabiso, Dineo, Motswaledi, Zenande, Leeanda, Nox, Flo, Nnana, Claire, just to name a few...— Rami Chuene🌈🏳️🌈 (@ramichuene) January 12, 2020
Perhaps the blame can be put on the glow Rami is rocking, but The Queen actress had to shut down the rumours before they blew up.
Rami said while December is definitely finished, she still has much to celebrate, including the bridal shower she attended and the baby shower she is attending next week.
“No, I’m not getting married. Stole the actual bride-to-be’s sash because I’ve never had one. Next week I’m going to a baby shower, I’ll steal the ‘It’s a boy!’ sash too. The well-wishes were too beautiful though, thank you!” she wrote.
No, I’m not getting married. Stole the actual bride-to-be’s sash because I’ve never had one. Next week I’m going to a baby shower, I’ll steal the ‘It’s a boy!’ sash too. The well wishes were too beautiful though, thank you! ❤️❤️❤️❤️— Rami Chuene🌈🏳️🌈 (@ramichuene) January 12, 2020