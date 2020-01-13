TshisaLIVE

Trevor Noah loses out on Critics' Choice Award, but nominated for NAACP

13 January 2020 - 09:46 By Kyle Zeeman
Trevor Noah keeps winning at this life thing.
Trevor Noah keeps winning at this life thing.
Image: Instagram/ Trevor Noah

SA-born comedian Trevor Noah may have lost out on a Critics' Choice Award at the weekend, but he is celebrating after grabbing three nominations at the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Image Awards on Sunday.

Trevor was nominated in the Best Comedy Special category at the Critics' Choice Awards, held in Los Angeles on Sunday, but lost out to Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's All in the Family and The Jeffersons.

Trevor was still winning at this life thing, though, after he and his The Daily Show with Trevor Noah were nominated in the Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information Show and Outstanding Talk Series categories at the NAACP Image Awards.

The awards focused on black excellence in all areas of the entertainment industry, including film, television, literacy and music. 

Trevor was overjoyed at the nominations, saying: “Honoured to have The Daily Show nominated for three NAACP Image Awards this year! May everyone we’re up against at least win second place.”

Trevor won a NAACP Image Award last year for Best Writing in a Comedy Series.

The Son of Patricia star's autobiography, Born a Crime, was also honoured by the awards in 2017, in the Outstanding Literary Work — Debut Author and Outstanding Literary Work — Biography/ Autobiography.

The memoir focuses on his early childhood in apartheid SA.

MORE

It's Trevor Noah's world & we're just living in it

Trevor Noah totally owned 2019.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

WATCH | Trevor Noah on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: 'You need a job'

Trevor Noah is the latest to react to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's news.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

WATCH | Trevor Noah’s reaction to Nicki Minaj's wax statue will have you laughing for days

We know that Nicki Minaj retired last year but there is no excuse for the artists to have not remembered what she looks like.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

The great debate: A tweep thinks Mashabela Galane tops Trevor Noah

Forget World War 3! The real battle is Trevor Noah vs Mashabela Galane
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Mthokozisi Ndaba's gatvol: I can’t hang out with these 'location mediocre ... TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH: The township is such a toxic place, says Black Coffee TshisaLIVE
  3. Ciara snap has fans convinced she's Nomzamo Mbatha TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | DJ Zinhle gushes over Dineo Ranaka's Umlilo performance TshisaLIVE
  5. Fans excited that Minnie Dlamini got her body back TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Satanic’ artist says there's more coming - and it might be more controversial
Refugees camp in CT tourist hotspot: How did we get here?
X