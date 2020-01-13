Umhlobo Wenene goes off air, SABC apologises
The SABC has apologised to the nation after Umhlobo Wenene went off air because of blackouts on Monday morning.
The broadcaster confirmed that the station, which caters to the Xhosa-speaking community, had gone offline
“The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) would like to apologise for the disruption of broadcast services on Umhlobo Wenene from early this morning,” a statement read.
The outage was apparently due to an explosion at a power substation near the broadcaster's Port Elizabeth offices.
To restore services “the station is currently broadcasting from the outside broadcast vehicle and the technical team is working on fully restoring the broadcast services,” the broadcaster added.
Meanwhile, social media was in meltdown mode as music instead of programming played .
Umhlobo Wenene has been playing Jazz since last night, What is going on ? 😣😣 where did the programmes go ?— Nomazele Krila Mxhelomnyama (@Mxhelomnyama) January 13, 2020
I swear most of Umhlobo Wenene listeners haven't changed their radio channels bonwabele iJazz 😅😅...— Nomazele Krila Mxhelomnyama (@Mxhelomnyama) January 13, 2020