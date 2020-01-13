TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Black Coffee wants to hook up a collab between Sjava and this 'gifted' malume

13 January 2020 - 07:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Black Coffee wants to produce a track featuring an unknown singer.
Black Coffee wants to produce a track featuring an unknown singer.
Image: Instagram/ Black Coffee

Black Coffee is ready to make another massive hit for the culture in 2020 after spotting a man on social media he believes should collab with Sjava.

A video of the man singing has been widely shared on social media, with many praising his voice.

Black Coffee saw the video and believed the man was talented enough to record a full track, and he wants Sjava to help.

Grootman reached out to Sjava and said he thought the Abangani hitmaker could really vibe with the “gifted gentleman” on a track.

He even offered to produce the song.

“Nkunzi, Sjava. I’ve been seeing a lot of videos of this gifted gentleman. I think he’s amazing just needs opportunity. I think you two can really vibe on a track. I can produce it for you. Let’s find him,” Black Coffee wrote, alongside a video of the man singing.

Sjava responded to the request, telling Black Coffee he is super-keen on the idea.

And it seems fans are also keen.

They filled the comments section of the posts, dreaming of the collab and offering to help find the man.

Sjava: Why must I hide that I use muthi?

'Why must it be an embarrassment or why must I hide that I use muthi when I am a black person?'
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

REWIND | TV special takes viewers back to #OneNightWithSjava

#OneNightWithSjava took fans back to a night that was all about being proud of your heritage
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Fans fear for Sjava after ‘lonely’ beach pics

New meme alert!
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Mthokozisi Ndaba's gatvol: I can’t hang out with these 'location mediocre ... TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH: The township is such a toxic place, says Black Coffee TshisaLIVE
  3. Ciara snap has fans convinced she's Nomzamo Mbatha TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | DJ Zinhle gushes over Dineo Ranaka's Umlilo performance TshisaLIVE
  5. Fans excited that Minnie Dlamini got her body back TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Satanic’ artist says there's more coming - and it might be more controversial
Refugees camp in CT tourist hotspot: How did we get here?
X