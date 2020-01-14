Bokang drops pearls of wisdom: Happiness is never about your job, degree or relationship

Former Miss SA Bokang Montjane believes happiness is never about securing a job, degree or relationship, but rather about listening to your heart and where it wants to take you.

Penning a letter to young girls who follow her, Bokang shared words of wisdom about how one should find happiness.

“Dear beautiful brown-skinned girl, you're going to realise it one day that happiness was never about your job, or your degree or being in a relationship.'



“Happiness was never about following in the footsteps of all of those who came before you. It was never about being like the others.”