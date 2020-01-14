Bokang drops pearls of wisdom: Happiness is never about your job, degree or relationship
Former Miss SA Bokang Montjane believes happiness is never about securing a job, degree or relationship, but rather about listening to your heart and where it wants to take you.
Penning a letter to young girls who follow her, Bokang shared words of wisdom about how one should find happiness.
“Dear beautiful brown-skinned girl, you're going to realise it one day that happiness was never about your job, or your degree or being in a relationship.'
“Happiness was never about following in the footsteps of all of those who came before you. It was never about being like the others.”
View this post on Instagram
Dear Beautiful Brown-Skinned Girl: You're going to realize it one day - that happiness was never about your job, or your degree, or being in a relationship. Happiness was never about following in the footsteps of all of those who came before You, it was never about being like the others. One day, you're going to see it - That happiness was always about the discovery, the hope, the listening to your heart and following it wherever it chose to go. Happiness was always about being kinder to yourself, it was always about embracing the person you were becoming. One day, you will understand. That happiness was always about learning how to live with yourself, that happiness was never in the hands of other people. It was always about you. It was always about you. #Yesterday #SoulfulConnections #MeTime #AboutMe #SelfLove #SelfDiscovery #SelfGrowth #SelfAppreciation
While many would argue that a job, degree and relationship make people happy, Bokang said happiness was all about following your heart and going wherever it leads you.
“One day, you're going to see that happiness was always about the discovery, the hope, the listening to your heart and following it wherever it chose to go.”
The model reassured young women that happiness was embracing becoming themselves and learning to love themselves fully.
“Happiness was always about being kinder to yourself. It was always about embracing the person you were becoming.
“One day you will understand that happiness was always about learning how to live with yourself, that happiness was never in the hands of other people. It was always about you.”