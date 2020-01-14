TshisaLIVE

Bokang drops pearls of wisdom: Happiness is never about your job, degree or relationship

14 January 2020 - 19:00 By Masego Seemela
Bokang has words of inspiration for young women.
Bokang has words of inspiration for young women.
Image: Instagram/Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala

Former Miss SA Bokang Montjane believes happiness is never about securing a job, degree or relationship, but rather about listening to your heart and where it wants to take you.

Penning a letter to young girls who follow her, Bokang shared words of wisdom about how one should find happiness.

“Dear beautiful brown-skinned girl, you're going to realise it one day that happiness was never about your job, or your degree or being in a relationship.'

“Happiness was never about following in the footsteps of all of those who came before you. It was never about being like the others.”

View this post on Instagram

Dear Beautiful Brown-Skinned Girl: You're going to realize it one day - that happiness was never about your job, or your degree, or being in a relationship. Happiness was never about following in the footsteps of all of those who came before You, it was never about being like the others. One day, you're going to see it - That happiness was always about the discovery, the hope, the listening to your heart and following it wherever it chose to go. Happiness was always about being kinder to yourself, it was always about embracing the person you were becoming. One day, you will understand. That happiness was always about learning how to live with yourself, that happiness was never in the hands of other people. It was always about you. It was always about you. #Yesterday #SoulfulConnections #MeTime #AboutMe #SelfLove #SelfDiscovery #SelfGrowth #SelfAppreciation

A post shared by Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala (@bokang_m) on

While many would argue that a job, degree and relationship make people happy, Bokang said happiness was all about following your heart and going wherever it leads you.

“One day, you're going to see that happiness was always about the discovery, the hope, the listening to your heart and following it wherever it chose to go.”

The model reassured young women that happiness was embracing becoming themselves and learning to love themselves fully.

“Happiness was always about being kinder to yourself. It was always about embracing the person you were becoming.

“One day you will understand that happiness was always about learning how to live with yourself, that happiness was never in the hands of other people. It was always about you.”

Bokang disgusted by snap of domestic worker carrying a dog like a baby

The model and businesswoman penned an open letter to black women, apologising for how they are treated
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Bokang: The shows created for our black people are stupid and make us look pathetic

"Black child, wake up!"
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

SNAPS | Bokang & Siphiwe Tshabalala soak up the sun in island paradise

Bokang and Siphiwe's island vacay is #goals.
TshisaLIVE
7 months ago

Most read

  1. DJ Zinhle's not entertaining gossip as Mzansi melts down over break-up rumours TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH: The township is such a toxic place, says Black Coffee TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | DJ Zinhle gushes over Dineo Ranaka's Umlilo performance TshisaLIVE
  4. Ciara snap has fans convinced she's Nomzamo Mbatha TshisaLIVE
  5. Mthokozisi Ndaba's gatvol: I can’t hang out with these 'location mediocre ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Satanic’ artist says there's more coming - and it might be more controversial
Refugees camp in CT tourist hotspot: How did we get here?
X