Camagu! Boity gives thanks to the ancestors

14 January 2020 - 06:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Boity has given thanks to her ancestors as she begins a new year.
Image: Instagram/Boity Thulo

Some jot down new year resolutions or look to horoscopes while others fast and pray, but for rapper Boity the best way to start off a new year is to give thanks to her ancestors.

A new year always sees people introspect and plan for the year ahead. This also means most people look to a higher power from which they hope to get help to smash the goals they have for the yea,r and Boity used the opportunity to thank her ancestors.

The rapper went home to Ikageng (kasi) in Potchefstroom, and they took out the big pots on open fires for the occasion.

"Thanksgiving for our ancestors. No better way to officially begin the year," she wrote.

Boity certainly has a lot to celebrate and has had big wins in the previous year, including making the Forbes 30 Under 30.

She also surprised many of her fans in 2016 when she confirmed she was set to undergo training to become a sangoma.  

Speaking to Bona magazine recently, Boity said her calling has been her greatest gift.

“This is the best thing that has ever happened to me, and I’m not ashamed of it. I even unashamedly sniff snuff in public because I understand that it’s part of my calling.”

