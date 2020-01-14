DJ Zinhle tweets support for AKA’s concert amid break-up rumours

Despite rumours that one of Mzansi's fave couples, AKA and DJ Zinhle, have split, Zinhle has given Twitter CSI something else to dissect by helping to promote her baby daddy's upcoming tour.

The DJ, who is living her best vacay life after a busy December, has not given the rumours any attention. Her retweet that included AKA was the first interaction on the TL this week since her name topped the trends list at the weekend.

This after City Press reported that AKA had ended his relationship with Zinhle on the eve of her birthday last year, because “there were too many people involved in their relationship”.

When contacted by TshisaLIVE, AKA’s manager, Phumza Nohashe said: “I don't comment on his personal life. Ask me about his professional life and I can comment on that. So at this point, I won’t be giving comment.”

Zinhle's retweet only served to confuse an already perplexed Mzansi, as the pair has kept mum on the rumours. AKA's #Bhovamania 2020 birthday tour kicks off on January 28 and he took to Twitter to tell the megacy that it is a game-changer.

He's dubbed the tour the first of many projects with new vibes and energy.