DJ Zinhle's body is all the goals, all the damn time

14 January 2020 - 13:22 By Jessica Levitt
All the body goals, all the time.
Image: Instagram/DJ Zinhle fan page

Break-up rumours? What break-up? DJ Zinhle is putting her head down and living her best life with her besties while on vaycay.

While Mzansi has a meltdown over reports that she and rapper AKA may have called it quits, Zinhle has been blessing fans with snaps of her incredible body.

The DJ has previously spoken about how important it is to look after her health, once detailing how she got up super early to hit the gym.

Even when her schedule is jam-packed, Zinhle will make a plan to work out at home.

Obvs, the results show. Here are five snaps of Zinhle and her rocking body.

DJ Zinhle tweets support for AKA’s concert amid break-up rumours

DJ Zinhle and AKA are mos def not giving the nation what it wants
