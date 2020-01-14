Here's why Redi Tlhabi finds Harry and Meghan’s marriage 'boring and normal'
Media personality Redi Tlhabi has once again weighed in on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to step back from their royal duties, explaining that she found their marriage "boring and normal".
Last week Redi defended the couple's decision on Twitter, telling followers Meghan was an example of women who were ditching everything and everyone they deemed toxic.
She recently returned to the platform to share her thoughts on marriage and explain why the pair had a very normal marriage.
Redi started her lengthy Twitter thread on the topic by claiming that if your partner can't dismiss the noise around the marriage, then maybe its time to rethink some things.
She then examined Harry and Meghan's relationship and asked if their parent's marriages may have had a role in their decision.
"That's why I find Harry and Meghan's unity so boring and normal. In all of this, British press and royal fans not asking 'is there anything we did that drove Harry and Meghan to decide this life is not worth it?' Could the marriages around them (their parents) have influenced how they want to be married to each other?" she asked.
In all of this, British press & royal fans not asking, is there anything that we did, that drove Harry & Meghan to decide "this life is not worth it." Could the marriages around them (their parents) have influenced HOW they want to BE married TO EACH OTHER? #Marriage— Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) January 11, 2020
She said marriage is an "intimate space" where you really find yourself and the other person.
"In his vulnerability, could Harry say: 'I hate this life. I only want you and our children.' Strong men who know themselves can say this. And women who love them can say: 'And I only want you so let's do it!'"
She said she personally sympathised with the couple for many reasons, and slammed suggestions that Meghan had pressured Harry into the decision.
"The personal is that I'm married and I can never make my husband do anything he doesn't want to do. He cannot make me do anything I do not want to do. Big or small. So Meghan 'made Harry do it' is odd for me."
A scenario: When Harry witnessed abusive, racist coverage Meghan endured in Britain, could he have asked for support from royal family? Support that DID NOT MATERIALISE? Could this have led him to decide " Bugger them. I'm going with her." It's possible. So why is it HER fault?— Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) January 11, 2020
She asked why it was so impossible for someone born into royalty to want a normal life.
"Many of you are free to live, love & move as you wish (maybe not). Why is it impossible to imagine that even someone born into royalty would wish for this most natural inclination? Why must it be Meghan's fault? What if Harry is just human and wants love and freedom just like you?" she asked.
I started thread saying I HATE giving marital advice. But I DO know that when you look at the person you love, the person YOU deserve, the person who deserves YOU, then all should pale into insignificance. Including ROYALTY. Love matters. Freedom matters. Go forth Harry & Meghan— Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) January 11, 2020
That's why I get Meghan & Harry's decision. That's why I can truly conclude that all the journalists, commentators, critics & family who are attacking them, don't know love. They don't know what it means & how it feels. Many people here DO live as if they've never known love. Sad— Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) January 11, 2020