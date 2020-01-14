IN MEMES | Forget Noah, can 'Skeem Saam’s' Leeto adopt us?
Haaibo! The new year is barely two weeks old and already Mzansi has trust issues, especially when it comes to Skeem Saam's Noah.
Remember how Noah had been going through the most over the past two years, and even had fans threatening to boycott the show if he did not stop stealing and lying?
Well it seems dude has gone through reform and is looking to Leeto as a role model.
He is even referring to him as pops.
It's a lot!
Like during a bout of load-shedding, a lot of people feel a littlein the dark about exactly what Noah's motives.
Could the dude really be finding a father figure in his mentor or is he just here for the perks?
Many noted that he wasn't even bothered about Leeto until malume got a fancy new crib.
Let's be honest, the décor and pool area had everyone going mal and if it meant we could move in, we might also consider doctoring our birth certificates and asking malume to adopt us.
It seems we weren't the only ones. Twitter TLs were more lit than a Christmas tree after Monday night's episode, with fans posting memes and messages about Noah and Leeto's relationship.
Soon both were dominating the trends list.
Who else thinks Noah only wants leeto to be his father because now Leeto has a huge house #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/qK6D9PPY9C— a.boywith_POTTENTIAL🌍♥️💦 (@KHANYAMADIBANA) January 13, 2020
All of a sudden Noah calls Leeto DAD#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/6sdDQmKuQk— a.boywith_POTTENTIAL🌍♥️💦 (@KHANYAMADIBANA) January 13, 2020
Noah wanna be Leeto Maputla's heir.... #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/erV9UbZmDx— Pauline 🇿🇦Kübra 🇹🇷 O'Shabba (@Pauline_RSA) January 13, 2020
I can't be the only one who finds it funny how all of a sudden Noah calls Leeto 'dad', ever since they moved into the new house#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/TRMhRfYvbq— Kimberly❤ (@Kimmy_bae1) January 13, 2020
When Noah said “Thanks dad” to Leeto #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/GPCB8GfVA7— Anele Booi🌈🇿🇦 (@anele_booi) January 13, 2020
Noah asking to be adopted formally by Leeto #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/MalL0xHF8c— Neo ya Hao❤️🔥❤️ (@IvyKlaas) January 13, 2020
Noah we see you. You bloody gold digger. You wanna kill Leeto once he adopt you. Ga o mojalefa wena #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/lDTVxTpgsr— Thato Mzansi (@thatorula) January 13, 2020
This Noah boy is a gold digger yiii now he wants Leeto to adopt him cos he bought a house, why didnt he ask when they were still at Maphutla's aikhona!#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/YKEM0LoXEb— Vulture. (@thepatientbirdy) January 13, 2020