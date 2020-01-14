TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Forget Noah, can 'Skeem Saam’s' Leeto adopt us?

14 January 2020 - 15:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Austin Mothapo plays Noah in 'Skeem Saam'.
Austin Mothapo plays Noah in 'Skeem Saam'.
Image: YouTube/ Skeem Saam

Haaibo! The new year is barely two weeks old and already Mzansi has trust issues, especially when it comes to Skeem Saam's Noah.

Remember how Noah had been going through the most over the past two years, and even had fans threatening to boycott the show if he did not stop stealing and lying?

Well it seems dude has gone through reform and is looking to Leeto as a role model.

He is even referring to him as pops.

It's a lot!

Like during a bout of load-shedding, a lot of people feel a littlein the dark about exactly what Noah's motives.

Could the dude really be finding a father figure in his mentor or is he just here for the perks?

Many noted that he wasn't even bothered about Leeto until malume got a fancy new crib.

Let's be honest, the décor and pool area had everyone going mal and if it meant we could move in, we might also consider doctoring our birth certificates and asking malume to adopt us.

It seems we weren't the only ones. Twitter TLs were more lit than a Christmas tree after Monday night's episode, with fans posting memes and messages about Noah and Leeto's relationship.

Soon both were dominating the trends list.

MORE

'Skeem Saam' fans over the moon with Sis Ouma’s new hairdo

"New hair, don't care"
TshisaLIVE
9 months ago

WATCH | Here's why the Twitter fashion police came knocking for Skeem Saam’s Noah

Someone said the only stress Noah should have is why his wardrobe includes such a cap.
TshisaLIVE
10 months ago

Skeem Saam’s Koloi took space cookies to school & the net is a mess

Little did anyone know that he was actually adding some of the green stuff to the batter to make space cookies.
TshisaLIVE
10 months ago

IN MEMES | Dear Skeem Saam writers, tweeps are totes over Noah!

Tweeps threaten to boycott Skeem Saam if this Noah storyline doesn't stop soon
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Most read

  1. DJ Zinhle's not entertaining gossip as Mzansi melts down over break-up rumours TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH: The township is such a toxic place, says Black Coffee TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | DJ Zinhle gushes over Dineo Ranaka's Umlilo performance TshisaLIVE
  4. Ciara snap has fans convinced she's Nomzamo Mbatha TshisaLIVE
  5. Mthokozisi Ndaba's gatvol: I can’t hang out with these 'location mediocre ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Satanic’ artist says there's more coming - and it might be more controversial
Refugees camp in CT tourist hotspot: How did we get here?
X