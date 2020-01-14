TshisaLIVE

Not fazed! Pearl and DJ Zinhle are living their best life in Mauritius

14 January 2020 - 08:00 By Masego Seemela
DJ Zinhle and Pearl Thusi are bestie goals together.
Image: DJ Zinhle via Instagram

Despite being the most talked-about celeb on social media this week for her personal life, DJ Zinhle is out there living her best life with her bestie Pearl Thusi in Mauritius.

After a hectic festive season of gigging and giving the people what they want with her acclaimed song Umlilo, Zinhle took a well-deserved rest with Pearl and some other friends.

This while social media was dissecting weekend reports of her breaking up with rapper AKA.

City Press reported that the musician and her baby daddy AKA had broken up, after the rapper allegedly ended his relationship with Zinhle on the eve of her birthday last year because “there were too many people involved in their relationship”.

DJ Zinhle's not entertaining gossip as Mzansi melts down over break-up rumours

DJ Zinhle is not here for the rumours
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

When contacted by TshisaLIVE, AKA’s manager Phumza Nohashe said: “I don't comment on his personal life. Ask me about his professional life and I can comment on that. So at this point I won’t be giving comment.”

Being the "ride or die" that she is, Pearl was there for her friend. The pair were inseparable on holiday.

From steaming hot booty snaps to cuddles on the beach, Pearl and Zinhle served up a dish of "let them talk, we are living our best life".

Cava the snaps:

Pearl and DJ Zinhle chilling in Mauritius.
Image: Pearl Thusi's Instagram Stories
Pearl and DJ Zinhle living their best lives.
Image: Pearl Thusi's Instagram Stories
Another slice of the fun-filled vacay.
Image: Pearl Thusi's Instagram Stories
Pearl and DJ Zinhle in Mauritius.
Image: Pearl Thusi's Instagram Stories

