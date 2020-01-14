Not fazed! Pearl and DJ Zinhle are living their best life in Mauritius

Despite being the most talked-about celeb on social media this week for her personal life, DJ Zinhle is out there living her best life with her bestie Pearl Thusi in Mauritius.

After a hectic festive season of gigging and giving the people what they want with her acclaimed song Umlilo, Zinhle took a well-deserved rest with Pearl and some other friends.

This while social media was dissecting weekend reports of her breaking up with rapper AKA.

City Press reported that the musician and her baby daddy AKA had broken up, after the rapper allegedly ended his relationship with Zinhle on the eve of her birthday last year because “there were too many people involved in their relationship”.