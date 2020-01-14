TshisaLIVE

‘She doesn’t deserve our attention’: Ntsiki responds to ‘bully’ Pearl Thusi

14 January 2020 - 12:00 By Masego Seemela
Pearl Thusi has been accused of 'bullying' Ntsiki Mazwai, above.
Image: Instagram/Ntsiki Mazwai

Ntsiki Mazwai has told fans to ignore Pearl Thusi after the actress threw spicy subs on Twitter that fans were convinced were aimed at the poet.

Known for speaking her mind, Ntsiki found herself at the centre of another Twitter storm on Monday.

It started when she weighed in on a discussion about Pearl's hair.

Shortly thereafter, Pearl took to Twitter to express her frustration: “Like she’s so obsessed that she studied my life, my skin colour and then added spices."

Pearl gave a few clues as to who she was referring to when she tweeted: “That dirty girl is obsessed with me and she doesn't even have her facts straight. Wow.”

The actress didn't spill on who she was talking about, but fans speculated that it may be Ntsiki.

One tweep even went as far as to say Pearl was "bullying" the poet.

Ntsiki was tagged in the tweep's reaction, but chose to not to entertain the drama.

“Ignore her guys, she doesn't deserve our attention,” she told her fans.

This is not the first time Pearl and Ntsiki haven't seen eye to eye.

Their “beef” reached a peak in May last year when Pearl laughed off Ntsiki's claim that she was “obnoxious”.

Ntsiki then said Pearl's thread was “pathetic”, before starting a fresh debate on “yellow bone privilege”.

Fans were surprised later that week when Pearl used her platform on Behind the Story to give a shout-out to Ntsiki for supporting musician Cici in her “assault" case against her former partner, Arthur Mafokate.

