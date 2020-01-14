TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Trevor Noah weighs in on 'male-dominated Oscars'

'I'll be honest, I get why she (Issa Rae) said that, because those aren't just all male directors ... those are all very male movies'

14 January 2020 - 18:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Trevor Noah joined Issa Rae to throw shade at the 'male-dominated' Oscars.
Image: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Comedian Trevor Noah has shared his views on the huge debate about the Oscar nominations being “male-dominated". 

Trevor weighed in on the nominees list for best director of a movie being made up of male directors, even though there were some strong female contenders.

He took his cue from Issa Rae, whose facial expression displayed how unimpressed she was by the “womenless" list. Issa was part of the duo tasked with announcing the nominees at the annual Oscars nominations event on Sunday. It was live-streamed on several social media platforms. 

“Congratulations to those men,” Rae quipped.

“I'll be honest, I get why she (Issa Rae) said that, because those aren't just all male directors ... those are all very male movies," said Trevor.

According to The Guadian.com, several women were considered to be in contention for an Oscar this year, including Greta Gerwig for Little Women. She picked up a nomination for best adapted screenplay, but didn't make the best director cut.

Instead, the list for best director of a movie comprised Sam Mendes for 1917, Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon A Time ... In Hollywood, Todd Phillips for Joker, Martin Scorsese for The Irishman and Bong Joon Ho for Parasite.

Watch the video below.

