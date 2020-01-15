Cassper is not interested in opening for Drake

While Mzansi was losing its mind at the possibility of US rapper Drake heading to the country, Cassper made it clear that y'all can miss him at the gig.

Social media was in a frenzy on Tuesday after reports that Drake was headed to SA as part of an African leg of a world tour.

However, renowned local event organiser George Avakian rubbished the reports, warning people not to buy the tickets unless Drake announced the news.

No tour dates for the rapper's worldwide tour have been announced by him or any reputable international ticketing service.

That didn't stop one fan from asking if Cass would be the opening act if Champagne Papi came to Mzansi.

Cassper made it clear that it was not part of the plan, as he was headlining his own shows, not opening for others.

“I'm no longer excited about opening for any international acts in SA because I sell out the venues myself,” he said.

But malume Mufasa said he would be keen on a young collab.

“Collaborating with him would be a dream come true. Drizzy is a superstar for real!”