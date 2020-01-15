Celebs roast SAPS guards for Richard Maponya funeral moemish
EISH! We thought we left Mabena and his friends back in 2019, but it seems the moemish curse has spread to the police.
Mourners at Richard Maponya's funeral on Wednesday were shooketh when members of a special SAPS guard confused their lefts and rights at his Westpark Cemetery burial site in Johannesburg.
Maponya died last week after a short illness. He was 99. He was renowned for building a business empire, despite apartheid-era restrictions.
To make matters worse, the moemish was caught live and in HD during a live broadcast of the funeral.
Soon social media was filled with reactions, with some of our favourite celebs among those sharing a laugh.
Metro FM DJ Mo Flava shared the video and noted how the officials were “acting the fool”, while actor and TV personality Zola Hashatsi said Maponya would not have been pleased.
Your SAPS doesn't know their Left and Right? pic.twitter.com/OVWJLEnEgS— Portia Gumede (@portiagumedesa) January 14, 2020
What an embarrassing moment at the funeral of a Giant! We've become the laughing stock to the rest of the world. If one can not do the basic, what more the serious stuff. A serious introspection is required! @PresidencyZA @SAPoliceService pic.twitter.com/ifbFkPGTxI— Dr Keith Bothongo (@keith_bothongo) January 14, 2020
And they weren't the only ones.
The internet was filled with memes and messages mocking the SAPS guard and joking that next time you need to give directions to a policeman, don't tell them left or right because they will be confused.
I see it coming. Tells SAPS the thief ran to the LEFT and SAPS will run to the RIGHT. pic.twitter.com/fIZavTeESd— 𝐹𝒶𝒾𝓏𝒶𝓁 𝒮𝒶𝓎𝑒𝒹 (@FaizalSayedTV) January 14, 2020
@SAPoliceService I am so disappointed at these senior managers of the SAPs, if they can’t do a basic thing and you expect them to take a sound strategic decision, I think you’re asking too much. They can’t determine between left and right 🙈 pic.twitter.com/emLpRkgRf9— Siphiwo (@Siphiwo7) January 15, 2020
While everyone is laughing at SAPS and boMabena “lite” ... i kindly request left handed people to withdraw in this because wow... most of us (left handed) suffer the same.... pic.twitter.com/DxcsWXWBsC— MissLoverLover (@MissQabs) January 14, 2020
Left. Right. Up. Down.— Zee (@dose_of_zee) January 14, 2020
No... #imstaying #SAPS #RIPRichardMaponya pic.twitter.com/YcgvCroXx0
To confuse a POYISA with directions just say left and right😂uzobona into ezokwenzeka after 🤣🤣 #mabena #SAPS pic.twitter.com/FFGyFJ0PIc— Swa Neliswa (@Neliswa_Xaba) January 14, 2020