Celebs roast SAPS guards for Richard Maponya funeral moemish

15 January 2020 - 11:30 By Kyle Zeeman
A moemish at the funeral of Richard Maponya had fans giggling.
A moemish at the funeral of Richard Maponya had fans giggling.
Image: SABC News

EISH! We thought we left Mabena and his friends back in 2019, but it seems the moemish curse has spread to the police.

Mourners at Richard Maponya's funeral on Wednesday were shooketh when members of a special SAPS guard confused their lefts and rights at his Westpark Cemetery burial site in Johannesburg.

Maponya died last week after a short illness. He was 99. He was renowned for building a business empire, despite apartheid-era restrictions.

To make matters worse, the moemish was caught live and in HD during a live broadcast of the funeral.

Soon social media was filled with reactions, with some of our favourite celebs among those sharing a laugh.

Metro FM DJ Mo Flava shared the video and noted how the officials were “acting the fool”, while actor and TV personality Zola Hashatsi said Maponya would not have been pleased.

And they weren't the only ones.

The internet was filled with memes and messages mocking the SAPS guard and joking that next time you need to give directions to a policeman, don't tell them left or right because they will be confused.

