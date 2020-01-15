Celebs roast SAPS guards for Richard Maponya funeral moemish

EISH! We thought we left Mabena and his friends back in 2019, but it seems the moemish curse has spread to the police.

Mourners at Richard Maponya's funeral on Wednesday were shooketh when members of a special SAPS guard confused their lefts and rights at his Westpark Cemetery burial site in Johannesburg.

Maponya died last week after a short illness. He was 99. He was renowned for building a business empire, despite apartheid-era restrictions.

To make matters worse, the moemish was caught live and in HD during a live broadcast of the funeral.