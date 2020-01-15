TshisaLIVE

Jessica Nkosi’s 'uncomfortable' encounter with a metro cop

'I had to ask this guy to move back coz I was feeling so uncomfortable'

15 January 2020 - 07:00 By Masego Seemela
Jessica Nkosi revealed how a traffic officer made her feel very uncomfortable when he stopped her.
Image: Via Jessica Nkosi's Instagram

Actress Jessica Nkosi was left feeling super uncomfortable after a recent encounter with a Johannesburg Metro Police traffic officer.

The actress took to social media on Tuesday to share how she had been stopped by the officer, who allegedly put his whole head inside her car.

“When cops stop you on the roads, why do they put their whole heads through the window? Now he’s practically in the car with you. I had to ask this guy to move back coz I was feeling so uncomfortable.”

Jessica was wearing a short dress and said the situation made her uncomfortable.

“I think what made me more uncomfortable was that I’m wearing a short dress today. And there he is with his whole head in my car. Haaaibo. I couldn’t even comfortably look for my licence. So I had to ask him to move so I can get it. Smh ...”

When asked by TshisaLIVE what motorists should do when faced with this situation, Johannesburg Metro Police senior superintendent Wayne Minnaar said people should report the incident immediately.

“If any JMPD officer is misbehaving or showing intention of being corrupt, they must call the 24-hour JMPD anti-corrupt hotline on 0800 203 712 so the corrupt behaviour can be investigated.”

