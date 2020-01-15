Jessica Nkosi’s 'uncomfortable' encounter with a metro cop

Actress Jessica Nkosi was left feeling super uncomfortable after a recent encounter with a Johannesburg Metro Police traffic officer.

The actress took to social media on Tuesday to share how she had been stopped by the officer, who allegedly put his whole head inside her car.

“When cops stop you on the roads, why do they put their whole heads through the window? Now he’s practically in the car with you. I had to ask this guy to move back coz I was feeling so uncomfortable.”