SNAPS | Kairo's first day of school is the cutest thing ever

15 January 2020 - 19:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Rapper AKA dropped his daughter at school on Wednesday.
Rapper AKA dropped his daughter at school on Wednesday.
Image: Kairo Forbes' Instagram

Kairo Forbes was among the bundles of joy who returned to school on Wednesday, and she had daddy AKA right by her side.

In a series of videos shared on Kairo's Instagram Stories, AKA is seen walking his daughter into her classroom.

After making sure she packs her bags into her locker, the rapper asks his daughter to show him around.

Can we also just discuss Kairo's ADORABLE Pikachu bag?

In another video, AKA is seen asking for a kiss goodbye as Kairo's teacher asks if she wants to play inside or out.

The proud dad shared a cute snap of it later, saying it was important to him that he was there for her first day.

“The #1 rule of having a daughter is to keep your promises. First day of school,” he wrote.

Mama Zinhle also sent her love, saying “love you two”.

Image: Kairo Forbes' Instagram Stories
Image: Kairo Forbes' Instagram Stories
Image: Kairo Forbes' Instagram Stories
Image: Kairo Forbes' Instagram Stories

