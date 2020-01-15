TshisaLIVE

Sorry, fam! Drake is not coming to Mzansi

“Drake rumours are fake please make sure you don’t pay for any tickets, unless announced by Drake. Stay woke it’s 2020"

15 January 2020 - 10:06 By Masego Seemela
We hate to be the bearer of bad news, but American rapper, Drake, is not coming to SA.

The people of Mzansi went into serious meltdown on Tuesday evening after reports surfaced that Drake was coming to SA.

While SA fans were super excited that Champagne Papi was going to grace them with his presence, renowned event organiser George Avakian has rubbished the reports, warning people not to buy the tickets unless Drake himself announced the news.

“Drake rumours are fake please make sure you don’t pay for any tickets, unless announced by Drake. Stay woke it’s 2020,” George told fans on social media.

George confirmed to TshisaLIVE that he had checked with Drake's management and there was no show in SA set for March.

The news of Drake coming to SA was fuelled by Nigerian entertainment site, Pulse, which stated that the American rapper was scheduled to perform in SA, Ghana and Nigeria in March.

Though the publication reported Drake's tour as legit, a tweep stated that the domain which was selling tickets was created less than a month ago.

When TshisaLIVE investigated the site, we found that it was offline and were directed to international ticketing site StubHub.

StubHub and several other reliable international ticket services did not list any Drake dates for 2020.

