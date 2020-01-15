Sorry, fam! Drake is not coming to Mzansi

We hate to be the bearer of bad news, but American rapper, Drake, is not coming to SA.

The people of Mzansi went into serious meltdown on Tuesday evening after reports surfaced that Drake was coming to SA.

While SA fans were super excited that Champagne Papi was going to grace them with his presence, renowned event organiser George Avakian has rubbished the reports, warning people not to buy the tickets unless Drake himself announced the news.

“Drake rumours are fake please make sure you don’t pay for any tickets, unless announced by Drake. Stay woke it’s 2020,” George told fans on social media.

George confirmed to TshisaLIVE that he had checked with Drake's management and there was no show in SA set for March.