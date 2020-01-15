WATCH | Wasn't me! Emtee slams claims he fell through a stage
Rapper Emtee has denied claims he fell through a hole while performing on stage, after a video of the alleged incident went viral on social media this week.
The video was shared by tweleb Daniel Marvin, who was trying to poke fun at the rapper.
Breaking News :— KE SHARP (@danielmarven) January 14, 2020
Emtee fall inside the stage, 2020 is gonna be lit 🤣🤣🤣😂🍁😭 pic.twitter.com/DmW7qyuQj8
Soon after the video went viral, the Roll Up hitmaker found himself on the trends list with tweeps debating whether it really was Emtee who took a tumble.
The rapper took to social media to laugh off the claims, saying, “nice try mubi”.
He also responded to Daniel's praise, sarcastically thanking him and referring to him as a “gremlin”.
Though Emtee denied that it was him in the video, tweeps really had a good laugh about it.
They filled the timelines with fiery punchlines.
