Zodwa Wabantu: I'm not ashamed to say my son is repeating a grade

As schools open on Wednesday, some children are carrying the “shame” of having to repeat a grade, instilled in them by their parents. However, Zodwa Wabantu has chosen a different route with her son, Vuyo, who is repeating grade eight.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Zodwa said she was disappointed when her son failed.

She had to remember, however, that it was probably harder for him to present her with that report and made a conscious decision not to put him in a shame spiral.

“I expected him to do well, just like any parent, and when he failed, I was disappointed. I thought perhaps it had something to do with my busy, working mom's life, but I realised that there were other things too. Like the fact that it was his first time at a boarding school, a new environment, new teachers and a new style of teaching, among other things. His teachers also explained the same thing,” Zodwa said.

The mother of one said she didn't want to shame her son for his failure, but wanted him to know that he has a chance to do better and that he is still young.

“I know of parents that make their kids feel like sh*t and they put up a front in front of other people like they are understanding parents. But behind closed doors, they insult their kids and they are ashamed of them.

“My son, he's a lovely kid and I know that he will do better. So all I told him was that he needed to go back this year, focus and do his level best. That is all I ever want from him, to be the best that he can be.”

Zodwa is not only looking out for her son. She recently encouraged matrics who had failed or passed with low or average marks.