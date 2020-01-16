Bonang hangs out with Jack Dorsey at Twitter 2020 conference

Bonang Matheba is verified VERIFIED!

The media personality and businesswoman recently rubbed shoulders with Twitter co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey at the app's conference in Houston, Texas.

Queen B, who attended Twitter’s #OneTeam2020 conference as one of the speakers, was part of a panel that included actress Jameela Jamil and author Shea Serrano.

The conference was led by global director of social and editorial Alphonzo Terrell.

Sharing snaps of her experience on social media, Bonang described the event as “vibe”.

“Do you know who this is? Jack! He made Twitter!

“The man who created this social media network that we can't stay off of.”