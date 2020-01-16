Bonang hangs out with Jack Dorsey at Twitter 2020 conference
It is only January but Bonang is doing the most.
Bonang Matheba is verified VERIFIED!
The media personality and businesswoman recently rubbed shoulders with Twitter co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey at the app's conference in Houston, Texas.
Queen B, who attended Twitter’s #OneTeam2020 conference as one of the speakers, was part of a panel that included actress Jameela Jamil and author Shea Serrano.
The conference was led by global director of social and editorial Alphonzo Terrell.
Sharing snaps of her experience on social media, Bonang described the event as “vibe”.
“Do you know who this is? Jack! He made Twitter!
“The man who created this social media network that we can't stay off of.”
In Houston for @Twitter’s #oneteam2020 conference! 🌍✈️ @jack pic.twitter.com/IZgaHcvewS— Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) January 14, 2020
....to infinity, and beyond! @jack 💥🎉 #oneteam2020 @Twitter pic.twitter.com/me8MkqvrDo— Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) January 15, 2020
Thank you @Twitter for having me! What a vibe!! 🥳💥 #OneTeam2020 pic.twitter.com/bIfVumyDJp— Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) January 15, 2020
She also teased her followers that she told Jack about making the edit button.
After her conference duties, Bonang shared snaps of the after-party, which was held at Nasa.
....to the moon, and back! ☺️ #oneteam2020 pic.twitter.com/lfbVorGOS3— Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) January 15, 2020