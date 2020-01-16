Good Samaritans band together to help send Rasta's lil girls to school

Thursday morning marks the second day of school for children across SA, but funeral painter Lebani “Rasta” Sirenje's daughters are still without a school.

A heartbroken Rasta told TshisaLIVE that his two daughters can't go to school because they have no stationery or shoes.

After he reached out, Mzansi heeded Rasta's plea for help and promised to assist him with uniforms and stationery.

“We are still waiting for the school ... Someone promised me uniforms for my daughter, who's in grade 1. The one in grade 10 got stationery, which they will deliver today, and some other people donated cash, which I will use for my daughters' administration fee.”

Ahead of a meeting with the department of education, Rasta said he was told it was looking for a school closer to where he lived.

“I'm still going to go to their offices ... maybe I can get something today. Though people have helped me, I'm still in need of financial help to make sure that my daughters have all that they need.”

Rasta can be contacted on 073 245 7593.