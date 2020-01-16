IN MEMES | Why is 'The Queen's' Siyanda doing wife duties with a GF title?
Everybody knows it's a bad idea ...
Viewers of The Queen have watched with a rising cringe as Siyanda jumps over fire hoops and walks through the lion's den in her bid to impress the Khozas and win their acceptance as Kagiso's girlfriend.
However, last night Siyanda took it up a notch when she “put on” her best behaviour, even buying food for the people she hopes will one day be her in-laws.
The issue here is that she's just a girlfriend and Kagiso hasn't even reached “let me make her my fiancé” stage.
On Twitter, people felt sorry for the girl who is bending over backwards for the rich family.
“Can someone teach Siyanda that the number one rule of being a girlfriend is: Don't do wife duties with a girlfriend title please!” one viewer tweeted.
The Queen viewers can already tell that Siyanda will regret the length to which she stretches herself for people who never even asked for that.
#TheQueenMzansi siyanda should loosen up and stop trying to please Kagiso by acting like a wife material! pic.twitter.com/kdnVPC5j5k— MiSsFoXyJay♡ (@MiSsFoXyJay1) January 15, 2020
IS THIS FOOD POISONED?— Mr Write🤔 (@jerazw) January 15, 2020
Women will break their bones just so they can fit into the shape that the world expects of them.
Look at Siyanda tasting the food she brought, just to prove that it’s not poisoned #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/qaCkl1Q7J0
#TheQueenMzansi can someone teach siyanda The number 1 rule of being a girlfriend don't do wife duties with A girlfriend title modimo pic.twitter.com/nbc1v8yqcM— IDRANKTHEGIN🥂😌 (@20Tiyang) January 15, 2020
Siyanda is overdoing it now 🙄#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/l9f2HVLgpp— Mambathane👸🏾 (@syfo85) January 15, 2020
SHE BROUGHT FOOD— Mr Write🤔 (@jerazw) January 15, 2020
Siyanda, trying so hard to impress the Khozas, brought lunch. Only to be chased away like a dog at a braai
Did she see the drugs?#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/KdSQza2Q38
#TheQueenMzansi man will say nywe nywe nywe, we are not here to give women our money, jiki jiki someone pretty like Siyanda shows up, and tries to wiggle her way into imali of someone else out of sheer desperation and you all suddenly believe its true love, ngoba munhle? pic.twitter.com/KIHpdl8HgC— Anele khoza (@aneleamandaKay) January 15, 2020
#TheQueenMzansi— Cynthia (@busisiwe76) January 15, 2020
May I never be Siyanda in real life🤞
Not sure if it’s love or desperation😳 pic.twitter.com/Er4s9turBh
#TheQueenMzansi Siyanda shouldn't put herself through all that just to be liked by the family. pic.twitter.com/iMHAUYk6K6— kaygee🇿🇦 (@Miss_Gorge) January 15, 2020
Siyanda le ena vat n sit #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/Y8BHTPPpQo— LSG (@TSedirwa) January 15, 2020