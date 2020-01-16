It’s all about witchcraft, polygamy and mega-mansions in these new shows on DStv Now
This month on Catch Up: The Omen, reality series Mnakwethu and a fresh spin-off of hit comedy Black-ish
What’s new on Catch Up in January 2020? Whether you’re watching at home or using the DStv Now app on your phone, there’s plenty to keep you entertained.
Omen season 1
A successful lawyer discovers that he comes from a long line of witches and must decide whether to follow his destiny. The magical thing is, these witches have ruled five tribes for centuries. Will he answer his true calling?
Mnakwethu season 1
Expect plenty of emotional moments in this Sepedi and Venda reality series. Mnakwethu is an empowering reality show that gives married men a chance to overcome their fear of introducing polygamy into their current marriages.
Kwa Mam’ Mkhize
That mansion in La Lucia! The cars and the lifestyle! Business mogul Shauwn Mkhize is divorced and taking back her name in this reality show by the crew behind Being Bonang.
For Better or Worse with Mo and Phindi
Explore the challenges that some of Mzansi’s most loved couples have gone through in pursuit of their happiness.
Date My Family season 7
It’s Mzansi’s favourite way to spend a Sunday night – on Twitter, live-tweeting as the drama goes down on the latest episode of DMF.
Latest episode:
Black-ish season 6
The brand-new sixth season of Black-ish is back with more utterly relatable Johnson family antics as the twins start high school, Pops wants to get married and Jack gets dropped from the basketball team.
On Catch Up from Thursday, January 16.
Mixed-ish season 1
Mixed-ish is a spin-off of the wildly popular comedy series Black-ish. It’s a prequel and set in the 1980s, showing the teenage years of Rainbow Johnson (Arica Himmel) growing up in a biracial family in America.
On Catch Up from Thursday, January 16.
What is DStv Now?
DStv Now is the online version of DStv. Subscribers can watch their DStv shows on phones, tablets, computers and smart TVs at no extra cost.
