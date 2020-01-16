TshisaLIVE

Jackie Phamotse reflects on miscarriage: I’ll never forget

16 January 2020 - 07:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Jackie Phamotse during the 'I Tweet What I Like So Sue Me' book launch.
Image: Gallo Images / Oupa Bopape

One of the most painful things a woman can go through is a miscarriage and author Jackie Phamotse will never forget the day she lost her son.

On Instagram this week, she laid bare her emotions when she brought up the painful memory.

Today has been a brutal reminder of how I lost my son, a day I’ll never forget. Years later, my fertility issues keep staggering.”

The author of the controversial book, Bare, said she has “obsessed with work”, hoping to distract herself from having suffered many miscarriages.

I have obsessed with work; that I keep putting this issue off. I hate speaking about it because it’s one of many miscarriages and a painful ectopic pregnancy that decreased my chances of having kids. There is a lot more I could mention.

“I look at my schedule this year and I am still overwhelmed, but I look at where I come from and there are so many milestones that I’m proud of, but this one thing still kills me. I have dedicated this year to overcome this hole in my heart. I will commit to medical help and trust God for the healing.

“Just know we all look perfect but we are human first and this is my current journey. I don’t have kids of my own, yet I have dedicated my life to helping others; what a cliché right? Here I am admitting that I am a work in progress too. Just know in the end everything has its place and time,” she said.

*Hugs*

