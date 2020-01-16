TshisaLIVE

Ntsiki Mazwai says black women must normalise their hair to end the stigma against it

16 January 2020 - 09:26 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Poet and activist Ntsiki Mazwai has shared her opinion on the the hair issue.
Poet and activist Ntsiki Mazwai has shared her opinion on the the hair issue.
Image: Via Instagram/Ntsiki Mazwai

Poet and musician Ntsiki Mazwai says black women who wear weaves enable the discrimination young children face in schools when they choose to wear their hair natural.

Mazwai was having her say on the heated hair conversation on Twitter.

“You're a mother in fake hair and you're complaining that your child can't have real hair at school?” Are you serious??, she asked.

As children returned to schools around the country on Wednesday, the hair issue once again dominated Twitter. 

Mazwai said black women whose children attend private schools need to normalise wearing their hair natural to do away with the stigma against it.

Many blamed “the system” for the discriminatory policies, but for Mazwai, black women are the ones who hold the power to end the toxic cycle, by “showing the world your hair matters".

MORE

‘She doesn’t deserve our attention’: Ntsiki responds to ‘bully’ Pearl Thusi

'Like she’s so obsessed that she studied my life, my skin colour and then added spices'
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Inside Thickleeyonce & Ntsiki Mazwai’s spicy exchange over weaves

Yes... we are still on the never-ending weave vs natural hair debate
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Ntsiki Mazwai's eventful year on the TL

Ntsiki Mazwai has a lot to say and this year, she said A LOT!
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. DJ Zinhle to AKA and Kairo: Love you two TshisaLIVE
  2. Zodwa Wabantu: I'm not ashamed to say my son is repeating a grade TshisaLIVE
  3. From 'breaking up' to making up: Five must-read stories on AKA and DJ Zinhle TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | DJ Zinhle gushes over Dineo Ranaka's Umlilo performance TshisaLIVE
  5. DJ Zinhle tweets support for AKA’s concert amid break-up rumours TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

What R92m can get you in Johannesburg: Inside the 'Gatsby' mansion
'True' pass rate not reflected in matric exam results
X