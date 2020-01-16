Rosie Motene defends DJ's 'you'll not reduce my qualifications to my vagina' rant

Former Generations actress Rosie Motene has defended Mutale Mwanza after the Zambian DJ told listeners to not reduce her value to her vagina.

Mutale got listeners on Zambia's Hot FM, uh, hot under the collar when she ranted on-air about people who disrespect her and her qualifications.

“Talk about the lengths of my hair and I don't care so much. Those are conversations, those are personal decisions, but the minute you begin to reduce my qualifications to my female reproductive organ, we have a problem because what are you teaching society? ... because I am a women you want to intimidate me?” the star said in a clip published on the Zambian Observer.

She later shared a poster on Twitter with the words, “you will not reduce my qualifications to my vagina”.