Sasha-Lee Olivier's crowning as the 'new Miss SA' confuses Mzansi
Mzansi's knowledge of beauty pageant rules came under the spotlight on Wednesday after newly-crowned Miss SA 2019 Sasha-Lee Laurel Olivier stepped into the role, after Zozibini Tunzi took up her duties as Miss Universe.
Sasha-Lee was officially crowned on Wednesday during a swanky ceremony in Johannesburg. This comes as Zozibini is living a dream come true in the US after scooping the prestigious title in December 2019.
While many people were excited and happy for the Alberton-born beauty, others seemed to be confused as they were “kinda” hoping that Zozi would retain both crowns.
Except, that is impossible. The few tweeps who portrayed traits of negativity towards Sasha-Lee were quickly buried by congratulatory messages for the new queen.
Check out some of the tweets below:
What's hard to understand that one person cannot wear two crowns at the same time 🤷👀 #MissSA— Madam ♥️🛡️⚔️ (@DelisiweK) January 15, 2020
Women truly are the more superior of our species.— Atomic 💣 Kitty 🐱 • 👑 🌵 ™🌈 (@homo_conceptus) January 15, 2020
I find it interesting to see how most of the negativity about #MissSA Sasha-Lee are coming from the men, while the women are marching this in full support. pic.twitter.com/75FybBwsFj
Those who are against Shasa being the reigning queen, just shows how uninformed y’all are when it comes to the pageant world. #misssa #MissSA— Neighoh❤️ (@GiftSmith_ZA) January 16, 2020
We love you... and congratulations ma’am. Do us proud ❤️💐 #MissSA pic.twitter.com/eXjRYkxyxb— I’M (@CollinsMunyai_) January 15, 2020
I saw all the #MissSA tweets and a lot of non pageant followers were talking smack about Sasha Lee.— Tshepo (@TshepoL_) January 15, 2020
Literally, it is announced during the pageant that if the winner is not able to fulfill their duties as reigning queen, the 1st runner up will take over.
Zozibini can’t Haibo.
The Miss SA website clearly states that after winning another title, Zozi relinquishes her Miss SA title as she assumes the Miss Universe mantle and takes up residence in New York for the duration of her Miss Universe reign.
Sasha-Lee told TshisaLIVE she believed that taking over the crown had a lot to do with the stars aligning.
“ Sometimes it’s a case of destiny delayed and not destiny denied. I think I’ve come out of this process a lot stronger and through Miss World, definitely in a position where I am ready to step into the role as your Miss SA 2019,” she said.
We are excited to see what you do Sasha!