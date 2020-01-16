TshisaLIVE

Sophie Lichaba on 'Lockdown' will legit give you the chills

16 January 2020 - 06:00 By Masego Seemela
Sophie Lichaba debuts on 'Lockdown' later this month.
It looks like the year is off to a great start for veteran actress Sophie Lichaba (formerly Ndaba), who will soon make her debut on the hit series Lockdown.

Sophie will play the role of Palesa, the head nurse at Kgotsong Asylum. This is where Monde’s sister Katlego has been transferred.

The fifth season of the hit prison series will air on Showmax from January 30, with two episodes per week broadcast every Thursday.

In a recent preview, a very scary Sophie tells a patient, "I think you're going to like it here," - in a way that will leave you with nightmares.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE last year, Sophie expressed great joy to be back in a drama series as it was a dream come true to be joining such a talented cast.

“I am so excited to join the show. It is one of the few SA programmes that are really well done. It is so different to everything else on screens. I have loved it from the moment I walked on set,” she said, adding that fans would be able to relate to her character.

“She is a broken woman. She represents women out there who are broken. She just wants to be happy, but she is stuck in difficult circumstances. Of course it revolves around the prison world, but it is a little different to what people have seen so far.”

