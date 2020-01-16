Sophie Lichaba on 'Lockdown' will legit give you the chills

It looks like the year is off to a great start for veteran actress Sophie Lichaba (formerly Ndaba), who will soon make her debut on the hit series Lockdown.

Sophie will play the role of Palesa, the head nurse at Kgotsong Asylum. This is where Monde’s sister Katlego has been transferred.

The fifth season of the hit prison series will air on Showmax from January 30, with two episodes per week broadcast every Thursday.

In a recent preview, a very scary Sophie tells a patient, "I think you're going to like it here," - in a way that will leave you with nightmares.