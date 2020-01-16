TshisaLIVE

'This is school, let’s not forget that': Major League DJz weigh in on huge hair debate

16 January 2020 - 19:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Major League DJz have added their thoughts on the hair debate.
Image: Major League Instagram

As ama bundles of joy returned to school this week, it wasn't long before a debate on appropriate hairstyles exploded online.

One particular incident caught Twitter's attention. A user shared how a girl was sent home and told to remove her braids because of their length and colour.

The braids were brown and ran down past her bum.

A huge debate ensued, with some saying her hair was too long for school and others asking how it impacted her academics.

Popular DJ duo Major League DJz weighed in loud and clear: sis needed to get it straight and remember she was still at school.

They said sis' hair was way too long and she needed to change her skirt.

“This is school. Let’s not forget that,” they added.

Meanwhile, the debate about an appropriate length for school continued, making the trends list, with some getting a little spicy.

