'This is school, let’s not forget that': Major League DJz weigh in on huge hair debate
As ama bundles of joy returned to school this week, it wasn't long before a debate on appropriate hairstyles exploded online.
One particular incident caught Twitter's attention. A user shared how a girl was sent home and told to remove her braids because of their length and colour.
The braids were brown and ran down past her bum.
unono was sent back to remove her braids because of the length + the colour and she’s been fighting all morning. pic.twitter.com/bH4q8Yp19q— gabhadiya (@thandostillau) January 15, 2020
A huge debate ensued, with some saying her hair was too long for school and others asking how it impacted her academics.
Popular DJ duo Major League DJz weighed in loud and clear: sis needed to get it straight and remember she was still at school.
They said sis' hair was way too long and she needed to change her skirt.
“This is school. Let’s not forget that,” they added.
She must go home and change that hair.. way to long. Secondly change her skirt. This is school. Let’s not forget that. https://t.co/Ufn0U254T4— MAJOR LA LIGA. (@MAJORLEAGUEDJZ) January 15, 2020
Meanwhile, the debate about an appropriate length for school continued, making the trends list, with some getting a little spicy.
As a school principal, I would have cut them to size and let her continue with class https://t.co/X9SEopKNnm— 5 Fingers of His Majesty (@GrootmanTebza) January 15, 2020
Why are you guys arguing everything that seeks to uphold discipline in schools? I'm pretty sure where you work there is a policy that restricts you from wearing sneakers on a Monday or Tuesday, for instance. https://t.co/H7faQpvnac— 5 Fingers of His Majesty (@GrootmanTebza) January 15, 2020
I’ve been scrolling the TL and no one has come up with an answer as to how long hair affects learning. We know the rules and the code of conduct (and that it has always been unfair to black girls) but what I want to know is why is it there, is it hazardous?— Charlie (@ta_grillz) January 15, 2020
You're a mother in fake hair and complaining that your child can't have her real hair at school??? Are you serious??? Exhibit A is in the mirror. That's the person who gave whites permission to disrespect our hair. You have shown them that the official standard is white hair— MissMazwai (@ntsikimazwai) January 15, 2020
If by now you still don't understand that so much of the rules that govern our institutions were created in response to black people merely existing, then you really haven't been paying attention, your bloodline is weak, and you will not survive the winter.— Vaseline Dion* (@PearlPillay) January 15, 2020
I’m not fighting, I just want to get my head around why the consensus is that it’s too long for school ? What does length do ? Also if it was a white or Indian girl with super long hair, what would be the case there ? Unpacking - not fighting (just remember) https://t.co/AWGOJhkCWO— Mima (@RealLifeGold) January 15, 2020