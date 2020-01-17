IN MEMES | It's not fair for us to watch MaMkhize in Jan-uWORRY
If there's one thing the Kwa MaMkhize reality show has made clear to viewers, it is that money makes all the difference and tweeps are somewhere between inspired and frustrated by Ma'Mkhize's wealth.
While most of Mzansi is breathing through the wound and calculating their cents for cabbage this JanuWorry, the Mkhizes are living their ultimate best life as seen on their reality show.
Each time tweeps say they've figured out businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize (formerly Mpisane) and her money, they find themselves right back at square one. For tweeps, the better part of Thursday night's show was spent trying to work out HOW? Shauwn got to her level of rich.
As they watched Andile “splash” money, tweeps were convinced that the Mkhizes must have erased January from their calendar.
Check out some of the reactions from fans.
Money money money 😭😭😭😭😭😭#KwaMaMkhize pic.twitter.com/uk3CXJDobF— Sibusiso Stanly (@sibusiso_stanly) January 16, 2020
#KwaMaMkhize what do you do with soo much money mara?? pic.twitter.com/VrpGhotYzm— Venda's Sasuke Uchiha (@sasuke_phaduli) January 17, 2020
Her closet is an actual store, like a properrrr store you won’t even find in a lot of malls. #KwaMaMkhize pic.twitter.com/EKqzq59SDT— 18 January 👸🏽 (@Enhle_mbalss) January 16, 2020
#KwaMaMkhize.....Please Jesus , Tell God ,this is the show I was talking about😭😭😭😭 🧡💟❣ closet, cars, money ,fashion... pic.twitter.com/pHu6Rm9exU— Fluffy (@poshtasty) January 16, 2020
Yoh does this family understand that it is still January for the rest of us? #KwaMaMkhize pic.twitter.com/cmd64hYRWv— King_Nesvi (@NesviV) January 10, 2020
It's my 1st time watching the show yhoooo this woman has money aiiiiiiiii #KwaMaMkhize pic.twitter.com/C8HmhT4df6— sejabaledi sjazz (@sjazzass) January 16, 2020
Can $100Million come and exhaust me please. I'm ready😭— ♀️✝️🕊🌻 (@SimplyThandeka) January 16, 2020
"@SupremeThought: You can tell by the way Andile speaks that too much money is exhausting.#KwaMaMkhize #Fork_it! pic.twitter.com/bLJDrxog2A
#KwaMaMkhize This is how you sit when you have money, 🤣🤣— Thoriso Mokwena (@ctmmokwena) January 16, 2020
Dun dun 🙅♀️❤️🤣 pic.twitter.com/TePGBEH0G9
So these days people with money and living the life they’re nolonger doing show off on instagram only, they’re now doing show off on tv📺#KwaMaMkhize— Thabelo_Iven (@Thabeloiven02) January 16, 2020
I can’t wait for another rich person’s to show off his/her materials n lifestyle on tv pic.twitter.com/m3QCO7qnT5