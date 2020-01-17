IN MEMES | It's not fair for us to watch MaMkhize in Jan-uWORRY

If there's one thing the Kwa MaMkhize reality show has made clear to viewers, it is that money makes all the difference and tweeps are somewhere between inspired and frustrated by Ma'Mkhize's wealth.

While most of Mzansi is breathing through the wound and calculating their cents for cabbage this JanuWorry, the Mkhizes are living their ultimate best life as seen on their reality show.

Each time tweeps say they've figured out businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize (formerly Mpisane) and her money, they find themselves right back at square one. For tweeps, the better part of Thursday night's show was spent trying to work out HOW? Shauwn got to her level of rich.

As they watched Andile “splash” money, tweeps were convinced that the Mkhizes must have erased January from their calendar.

Check out some of the reactions from fans.