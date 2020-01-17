TshisaLIVE

Mlindo plans to use his two car accident ordeals to help 'save' others

17 January 2020 - 06:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Mlindo The Vocalist survived two car accidents in just one month.
Mlindo The Vocalist survived two car accidents in just one month.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Anyone who's been involved in a serious car accident will tell you how vulnerable it leaves you feeling, but for musician Mlindo The Vocalist, who has survived two car accidents in just one month, it has directed him towards a new purpose.

Mlindo's manager, Nyiko Bilankulu told TshisaLIVE that the star is looking to turn his misfortune into a teachable moment, with a planned road safety campaign.

“At the moment he's OK. Obviously he is trying to be OK on all aspects. He's also in studio making music for the upcoming album and he's decided to take this opportunity to partner with willing organisations to educate the youth about road safety.

“Young people often underestimate, for example, the importance of the seat belt. Imagine if Mlindo had not worn a seat belt, we may have been talking something different. That thing saved his life. So he wants to get that message across to as many people as he can,” Nyiko said.

The musician was left shaken after his latest accident, which took place on the M2 in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday morning. His manager explained that Mlindo lost control of the car while trying to turn on a sharp curve.

“His car overturned but fortunately, he is OK. However, his car is a write-off.”

Mlindo the Vocalist survives second accident in a month

"Seeing that Mlindoi is a very emotional person, we are trying to get him to recover at his mother's place"
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

This accident comes just a month after he and his team had a near-death experience when they were involved in an accident in Durban.

While Mzansi is happy that he escaped both accidents with his life, they were clearly worried about his wellbeing. Some even advised the singer to perhaps call on his ancestors or God to rid him of “bad luck”.

However, Nyiko has dismissed the concerns, saying that car accidents can happen to anybody.

“They are just an unfortunate part of life and Mlindo spends a lot of time on the road.”

Here are some of his fans' concerns.

MORE

Mlindo the Vocalist discharged from hospital after Durban car crash

The star asked fans to pray for him
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Mlindo The Vocalist rubbishes claims that he 'beat up' his girlfriend

"I didn't beat up anyone," Mlindo said.
TshisaLIVE
7 months ago

WATCH | Mlindo's ready for church with this gospel version of Macala

In fact the hitmaker said he finna get baptised!
TshisaLIVE
7 months ago

Most read

  1. DJ Zinhle to AKA and Kairo: Love you two TshisaLIVE
  2. Zodwa Wabantu: I'm not ashamed to say my son is repeating a grade TshisaLIVE
  3. SNAPS | Kairo's first day of school is the cutest thing ever TshisaLIVE
  4. Sasha-Lee Olivier's crowning as the 'new Miss SA' confuses Mzansi TshisaLIVE
  5. Sorry, fam! Drake is not coming to Mzansi TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

What R92m can get you in Johannesburg: Inside the 'Gatsby' mansion
'True' pass rate not reflected in matric exam results
X