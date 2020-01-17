Mlindo plans to use his two car accident ordeals to help 'save' others
Anyone who's been involved in a serious car accident will tell you how vulnerable it leaves you feeling, but for musician Mlindo The Vocalist, who has survived two car accidents in just one month, it has directed him towards a new purpose.
Mlindo's manager, Nyiko Bilankulu told TshisaLIVE that the star is looking to turn his misfortune into a teachable moment, with a planned road safety campaign.
“At the moment he's OK. Obviously he is trying to be OK on all aspects. He's also in studio making music for the upcoming album and he's decided to take this opportunity to partner with willing organisations to educate the youth about road safety.
“Young people often underestimate, for example, the importance of the seat belt. Imagine if Mlindo had not worn a seat belt, we may have been talking something different. That thing saved his life. So he wants to get that message across to as many people as he can,” Nyiko said.
The musician was left shaken after his latest accident, which took place on the M2 in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday morning. His manager explained that Mlindo lost control of the car while trying to turn on a sharp curve.
“His car overturned but fortunately, he is OK. However, his car is a write-off.”
This accident comes just a month after he and his team had a near-death experience when they were involved in an accident in Durban.
While Mzansi is happy that he escaped both accidents with his life, they were clearly worried about his wellbeing. Some even advised the singer to perhaps call on his ancestors or God to rid him of “bad luck”.
However, Nyiko has dismissed the concerns, saying that car accidents can happen to anybody.
“They are just an unfortunate part of life and Mlindo spends a lot of time on the road.”
Here are some of his fans' concerns.
My advise to Mlindo after two accidents in just one month: go back home, wherever that is and ask about your family traditions. Even non-Africans like myself can see that you need some ritual. Prayer alone won’t help. Only if I was African myself pic.twitter.com/ob4Ml4Sy0c— White Man Confession (@ConfessionWhite) January 13, 2020
Serious.. He had a accident before?— Ngwana Mmuwi (@robzinterris) January 12, 2020
Satan will never bring Mlindo down.. Sise mthandazweni. Unkulunkulu muhle njalo wena bafo pic.twitter.com/8Y9pwBOP4Q