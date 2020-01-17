Mlindo plans to use his two car accident ordeals to help 'save' others

Anyone who's been involved in a serious car accident will tell you how vulnerable it leaves you feeling, but for musician Mlindo The Vocalist, who has survived two car accidents in just one month, it has directed him towards a new purpose.

Mlindo's manager, Nyiko Bilankulu told TshisaLIVE that the star is looking to turn his misfortune into a teachable moment, with a planned road safety campaign.

“At the moment he's OK. Obviously he is trying to be OK on all aspects. He's also in studio making music for the upcoming album and he's decided to take this opportunity to partner with willing organisations to educate the youth about road safety.

“Young people often underestimate, for example, the importance of the seat belt. Imagine if Mlindo had not worn a seat belt, we may have been talking something different. That thing saved his life. So he wants to get that message across to as many people as he can,” Nyiko said.

The musician was left shaken after his latest accident, which took place on the M2 in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday morning. His manager explained that Mlindo lost control of the car while trying to turn on a sharp curve.

“His car overturned but fortunately, he is OK. However, his car is a write-off.”