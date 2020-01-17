Ntsiki Mazwai isn't here for women 'hiding' afros under their weaves
“You're the only woman on the planet who has two hairstyles on one head at the same time”
Ntsiki Mazwai has once again weighed in on the debate about black women wearing weaves, encouraging them to rock their natural hair with pride.
Ntsiki joined the heated conversation on social media this week after a mother was upset that her child was sent home from school for wearing long braids.
She took to Twitter and pointed out that there was nothing to “brag” about for women who hid their real hair by wearing weaves.
Ntsiki also claimed that black women were the only people on the planet to wear two hairstyles on their head at a time.
“They brag about the Afro they are 'hiding' under a weave. You're wearing a set of hair, sisi. You're the only woman on the planet who has two hairstyles on one head at the same time.”
They brag about the Afro they are HIDING under a weave😂😂😂😂😂😂🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡you're wearing a set of hair sisi.....you're the only woman on the planet who has two hairstyles on one head at the same time.....🤡🤡🤡— MissMazwai (@ntsikimazwai) January 16, 2020
During the heated hair debate, Ntsiki posed a question to the mother who was complaining that her child was told to go home.
“You're a mother in fake hair and complaining that your child can't have her real hair at school? Are you serious? Exhibit A is in the mirror. That's the person who gave whites permission to disrespect our hair. You have shown them that the official standard is white hair.”
You're a mother in fake hair and complaining that your child can't have her real hair at school??? Are you serious??? Exhibit A is in the mirror. That's the person who gave whites permission to disrespect our hair. You have shown them that the official standard is white hair— MissMazwai (@ntsikimazwai) January 15, 2020
While some applauded Ntsiki for helping black women to have pride in their natural hair, others claimed that women had the right to choose what they wanted to do with their hair.
Let’s unpack that yaz Ntsiki.— Lol'popu (@LollyMkunqwana) January 16, 2020
So if ur growing a “healthy Afro” under your wig, what r u growing it for because with some, you NEVER see them without that wig. So what’s the point?
People should not take offense when they told the truth about “their” hair..stop defending bs. Wear your hat with confidence mntase or if unentliziyo encinci don’t wear it at all.— kanyii_m (@MKanyii) January 16, 2020
If you are doing it... Why can't others do it in peace? pic.twitter.com/c5Rilk2r7p— RANGO (@originalrango20) January 16, 2020
Her money, her life, her head, her choice! Women will never stop wearing weaves or wigs. pic.twitter.com/qZtPvqB9ZH— Sara (@Renababe2) January 17, 2020
Ntsiki, can't you just focus on yourself and leave other people to also do as they want with their lives? Your obsession with others people 's hair is really becoming a yawn 🤦🏾♀️🙄🙄🙄— Sandy (@Sandy_LBR1) January 16, 2020
Guys yahl troll people every day. She's actually trolling people to put effort in loving their natural hair. Which is not bad at all. I know African hair is unruly but hope yahl see the point. Otherwise put whatever on your head. Bye.— Kamogelo_Duiker (@DuikerKamogelo) January 16, 2020
Guys yahl troll people every day. She's actually trolling people to put effort in loving their natural hair. Which is not bad at all. I know African hair is unruly but hope yahl see the point. Otherwise put whatever on your head. Bye.— Kamogelo_Duiker (@DuikerKamogelo) January 16, 2020
When people are wearing weaves they forget that they are literally wearing someone else’s natural hair 😂— Seipati🌻 (@1000_SECONDS) January 16, 2020
According to our sisters.... Weave is for public validation and acceptance— S I V E' R X A L U V A 📩 (@SiveXaluva) January 16, 2020
And their Afros are are meant to be shown to famiy, boyfriends and husband.
They are making it look like our hair is not acceptable in public like it is not in private and Afrikaans schools.
Cant she leave people alone. They do what they want with their lives akere. Why is she annoying kanje vele????— Victor Morare🇿🇦 (@ViruzzM) January 16, 2020
now that you mention it....😕 you will find a person is wearing a weave all day in public and as soon afika e khaya ulahlela le i weave I wonder why? pic.twitter.com/xxRtvVyusl— bongi nhlapo (@bonginhlapo1) January 16, 2020