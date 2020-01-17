Ntsiki Mazwai isn't here for women 'hiding' afros under their weaves

Ntsiki Mazwai has once again weighed in on the debate about black women wearing weaves, encouraging them to rock their natural hair with pride.

Ntsiki joined the heated conversation on social media this week after a mother was upset that her child was sent home from school for wearing long braids.

She took to Twitter and pointed out that there was nothing to “brag” about for women who hid their real hair by wearing weaves.

Ntsiki also claimed that black women were the only people on the planet to wear two hairstyles on their head at a time.

“They brag about the Afro they are 'hiding' under a weave. You're wearing a set of hair, sisi. You're the only woman on the planet who has two hairstyles on one head at the same time.”