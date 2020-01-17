OPINION | Guys, it's time to mind our own business about AKA and Zinhle

I think it's about time Mzansi [and social media users] grab a bottle of water and see themselves out of DJ Zinhle and AKA's love life.

Yes, I know they are celebrities and we are “entitled” to know more about their personal lives, but more than anything this couple will leave all of us confused AF if we continue to meddle in their relationship.

Being the social media fanatic that I am, I saw how people were left in their feels after City Press reported over the weekend that the pair had broken up.

According to the publication, AKA allegedly ended his relationship with Zinhle on the eve of her birthday last year, because “there were too many people involved in their relationship”.

Though the publication stated that a source close to the couple revealed that there was possible “trouble in paradise”, I feel that we should give AKA and Zinhle the chance to tell that to us themselves.

I mean, to show how unfazed the couple were about their love life trending for a good three days on Twitter, AKA and Zinhle were living their best lives on vacation in Seoul, South Korea, and Mauritius respectively.