TshisaLIVE

Thickleeyonce says calling Miss SA Sasha-Lee Olivier 'plus size' is dangerous & harmful

17 January 2020 - 10:47 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Sasha-Lee Olivier has taken over the Miss SA 2019 duties from Zozibini Tunzi.
Sasha-Lee Olivier has taken over the Miss SA 2019 duties from Zozibini Tunzi.
Image: Supplied by Miss SA

The modelling industry and its beauty standards have again come under the spotlight as influencer and plus size blogger, Thickleeyonce, speaks up against classifying newly crowned Miss SA Sasha-Lee Olivier as "plus size".

She was responding to a tweep who congratulated the new queen for being the first plus size model to hold the Miss SA title, after she took over from Zozibini Tunzi who is currently serving her year-long reign as Miss Universe.

Thickleeyonce also identifies as a plus size model and says Sasha-Lee is much slimmer than she is.

“If she is plus size then what are we?," she asked, before blaming the media for what she called an inaccurate representation of women's body sizes.

“The representation of women's sizes in media is so inaccurate, it's truly disappointing and disheartening.” 

Before the crowning of Miss SA in August last year, Sasha-Lee had her hands full with media interviews in which she had to explain the requirements of the beauty industry.

Speaking to eNCA, she said there were various ways in which the size or weight issue could be unpacked.

She said she has never had an issue with how much she weighs, but has accepted that the industry she's in classifies her as a plus size model.

“I see myself as my size and I own that. I have never said that I was plus-size, but my industry labels me as such.”

MORE

Sasha-Lee Olivier's crowning as the 'new Miss SA' confuses Mzansi

What's hard to understand that one person cannot wear two crowns at the same time?
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

If you're not a zero, you're labelled 'plus-size': Miss SA contestants weigh in on politics of beauty

'In the modelling industry, if you're anything but a sample size of a zero, you get dubbed a plus-size model. That is how the girls identify ...
Lifestyle
6 months ago

'This is the year to be fearless,' says Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi

The beauty queen says 2020 is the year to break the 'toxic status quo'
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. DJ Zinhle to AKA and Kairo: Love you two TshisaLIVE
  2. Zodwa Wabantu: I'm not ashamed to say my son is repeating a grade TshisaLIVE
  3. Sasha-Lee Olivier's crowning as the 'new Miss SA' confuses Mzansi TshisaLIVE
  4. SNAPS | Kairo's first day of school is the cutest thing ever TshisaLIVE
  5. Sorry, fam! Drake is not coming to Mzansi TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

What R92m can get you in Johannesburg: Inside the 'Gatsby' mansion
'True' pass rate not reflected in matric exam results
X